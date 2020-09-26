"Hoy el rey debería haber estado en Barcelona, porque es el que transfiere a los jueces el poder de impartir justicia". Esta oración, pronunciada por el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ha levantado suspicacias en Twitter.
Como no podía ser de otra forma, muchos tuiteros se han preguntado de dónde sale esta teoría del poder judicial que propugna Egea.
¿Y éste es el más listo que encontraron para ser secretario general del PP? pic.twitter.com/pYiCURIZHo
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) September 26, 2020
Egea no ha salido muy bien parado tras esta frase y ha recibido muchas críticas y bromas al respecto.
Lo transfiere dándole con la vara de la justicia en cada hombro al candidato a juez arrodillado ante él. Es una ceremonia muy bonita. La vi en una peli histórica de los Monty Python. https://t.co/tWaRlV7suK
— Xosé Manuel Pereiro (@sihomesi) September 26, 2020
Recordemos que entre sus proezas, además de afeitar bombillas y pellizcar cristales es lanzador de hueso de aceituna, sí "lanzador de hueso de aceituna".
Aquí dejo ésto.https://t.co/s6k1nm7SvM
— Takeaki (@Takeaki92558281) September 26, 2020
Al rey el poder debe venirle de Dios directamente y en esa reunión lo suelta sobre los jueces, al más puro estilo Son Goku.
— Sergio Monge (@sergiomonge) September 26, 2020
Este era el peor de la clase,solo lanzaba huesos a sus compañeros
— Rafael Reina (@Reinaraf1962) September 26, 2020
"El poder de impartir justicia..."
Esa es una frase literal de la película "Excalibur".
Ya sabemos dónde se documenta.. pic.twitter.com/ratFfi5gbW
— Alien... (@AlienVisita) September 26, 2020
Pues este año lo ha hecho por esporas
— ohjuanan (@ohjuanan) September 26, 2020
