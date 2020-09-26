Diario Público
"Hoy el rey debería haber estado en Barcelona, porque es el que transfiere a los jueces el poder de impartir justicia". Esta oración, pronunciada por el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ha levantado suspicacias en Twitter.

Como no podía ser de otra forma, muchos tuiteros se han preguntado de dónde sale esta teoría del poder judicial que propugna Egea.

Egea no ha salido muy bien parado tras esta frase y ha recibido muchas críticas y bromas al respecto.

