"Las mejores mentes del país son blancas y tienen pene": indignación en las redes por un foro en Galicia con cuatro mujeres de 40 invitados

Una noticia publicada por La Voz de Galicia y titulada Las mejores mentes reflexionan desde A Toxa sobre la respuesta a la pandemia ha provocado uno de los últimos revuelos de Twitter. En la imagen que ilustra la noticia aparecen 12 hombres adultos y blancos. Las redes se han indignado: tachan la noticia de machista y reclaman más diversidad.

La noticia trata sobre la celebración de Foro La Toja-Vínculo Atlántico, un evento que supuestamente está orientado a la pluralidad, pero en el que de los 40 invitados, solo cuatro son mujeres. Los tuiteros reclaman la presencia de mayor número de mujeres en el debate intelectual y académico que se realizará en el foro.

Así han reaccionado algunos de los usuarios a la noticia y a la poca diversidad de invitados del foro:

No es que no me extrañe.

Es que vamos dando pasos atrás. https://t.co/Jwk4sBaPn8

— Cristina Fallarás (@LaFallaras) October 2, 2020