"Las mejores mentes del país son blancas y tienen pene": indignación en las redes por un foro en Galicia con cuatro mujeres de 40 invitados

Una noticia publicada por La Voz de Galicia y titulada Las mejores mentes reflexionan desde A Toxa sobre la respuesta a la pandemia ha provocado uno de los últimos revuelos de Twitter. En la imagen que ilustra la noticia aparecen 12 hombres adultos y blancos. Las redes se han indignado: tachan la noticia de machista y reclaman más diversidad.
La noticia trata sobre la celebración de Foro La Toja-Vínculo Atlántico, un evento que supuestamente está orientado a la pluralidad, pero en el que de los 40 invitados, solo cuatro son mujeres. Los tuiteros reclaman la presencia de mayor número de mujeres en el debate intelectual y académico que se realizará en el foro.
Así han reaccionado algunos de los usuarios a la noticia y a la poca diversidad de invitados del foro:
Las mejores mentes son todas blancas y tienen pene. pic.twitter.com/CHfICAMi7z
— Asaari Bibang (@asaaribibang) October 1, 2020
No es que no me extrañe.
Es que vamos dando pasos atrás. https://t.co/Jwk4sBaPn8
— Cristina Fallarás (@LaFallaras) October 2, 2020
Qué escándalo, malditas cuotas feminazis. pic.twitter.com/IccHtFFa3k
— Ana de Blas (@anadebla) October 2, 2020
Esta es la triste foto de hoy.
Entre tantas mentes brillantes no hay ninguna femenina. Ni una sola mujer en el programa de hoy de tan relevante foro. Este es el mensaje que se transmite. Que nadie se cuelgue luego medallas por la igualdad #IgualdadDeGenero #ForoLaToja2020 pic.twitter.com/5IpI2IysGA
— Carla Reyes Uschinsk (@CarlaRUschinsky) October 1, 2020
Siguiente entrega de #DiversiQué2020 #ForoLaToja2020 Gracias a la organización por significarse tan claramente que considera que a las #Mujeres ni están en el poder ni se les espera, que no tienen voz. Las "mejores mentes" NO son las mejores cuando no son diversas. pic.twitter.com/Jzk4SdoqGQ
— Cristina Aranda (@cris_aranda_) October 2, 2020
Hoy he descubierto que "las mejores mentes" del país son todas blancas y con pene.
— AAytesLab (@AAytesLab) October 2, 2020
Dònde están las mujeres? Estamos hartas! Mejores mentes? Vaya titular! Así nos va! pic.twitter.com/AawdV5YE2e
— Carmela Silva (@carmelasilva) October 1, 2020
