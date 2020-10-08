Diario Público
Congreso El repaso indignado de Salvador Illa a Ana Pastor: "No está a la altura de su desempeño habitual"

Por

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha participado este jueves en la Comisión de Sanidad del Congreso de los Diputados, donde ha respondido a las críticas de la oposición, como la de la exministra del PP Ana Pastor, que pedido la dimisión del actual titular de Sanidad, porque a su juicio, "su tiempo se ha acabado".

El discurso de Illa ha durado más de cuatro minutos y en él ha espetado frases como la siguiente: "Combatan al Gobierno si quieren pero combatamos en primer lugar la pandemia", criticando la postura del principal partido de la oposición. También ha criticado que la intervención de Pastor
no ha estado "a la altura de su desempeño habitual".

El ministro también ha apuntado que ha añorado "un cierto tono de humildad" y que no va a tolerar que se insinúe que oculta datos a la Comisión: "Ni oculto datos a esta cámara, ni le tomo el pelo. No le tolero que usted lo diga".


"Mida el rasero de otros responsables sanitarios del país por el que yo he aplicado aquí y aplique los mismos calificativos que injustamente me ha aplicado usted a mí", ha sentenciado Illa.

