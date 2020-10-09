Diario Público
El portavoz de Podemos en el Parlamento de Castilla y León, Pablo Fernández, protagonizó este miércoles uno de los momentos virales de la semana. Y fue dirigiéndose a los representantes del Partido Popular y "sus compinches de Ciudadanos" en un debate en la cámara sobre una iniciativa presentada por los grupos conservadores acerca de la defensa de la figura del rey.

En concreto, el portavoz de la formación morada tachó la iniciativa como "un vomitivo ejercicio de cinismo sin parangón" y justificó este argumento: "Quieren defender el cumplimiento de la Constitución y la separación de poderes, ustedes que la mancillan constantemente, ustedes que han parasitado hasta la nausea las instituciones, ustedes que han sido calificados por la UCO como organización criminal en València".

No contento, continúo enumerando más cuestiones entre las que citó el bloqueo de la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial por parte del PP. Además, espetó que el PP es al cumplimiento de la Constitución lo que "Franco a la democracia". Fernández finalizó su alegato citando al que adjetivó como "gran" José Antonio Labordeta: "¡Váyanse a la mierda!".

Las redes han elogiado la intervención de Fernández y han aplaudido sus palabras.

