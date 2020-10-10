El diario británico The Telegraph ha publicado este sábado un recorrido de Juan Carlos I desde su máxima posición de respeto internacional y nacional hasta su caída en desgracia, provocado por muchos escándalos en torno a su amante Corinna, comisiones ilegales y demás informaciones sobre su fortuna.

Atentos a esta lectura:

A wife, a lover and a hunting scandal. How Spain's King Juan Carlos fell from his throne https://t.co/CHkuHZXbIT

— Roberto Orellana (@rob_orellana) October 10, 2020