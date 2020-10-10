El diario británico The Telegraph ha publicado este sábado un recorrido de Juan Carlos I desde su máxima posición de respeto internacional y nacional hasta su caída en desgracia, provocado por muchos escándalos en torno a su amante Corinna, comisiones ilegales y demás informaciones sobre su fortuna.
Atentos a esta lectura:
A wife, a lover and a hunting scandal. How Spain's King Juan Carlos fell from his throne https://t.co/CHkuHZXbIT
— Roberto Orellana (@rob_orellana) October 10, 2020
Una esposa, un amante y un escándalo de caza. Cómo cayó de su trono el rey Juan Carlos de España es el título de este reportaje, que indaga en cómo el monarca llegó al momento de su abdicación, cuando cedió la corona en un momento muy complicado para la institución.
El artículo no duda en ensalzar el papel de Juan Carlos durante la Transición y le sitúa como piedra angular para que España caminara hacia una democracia tras la muerte del dictador Franco. Sin embargo, sitúa el momento de su declive en Botswana: "La imagen pública fue finalmente destrozada por la debacle de un safari de caza de elefantes en Botswana en abril de 2012. Juan Carlos, que todavía era rey, se cayó y se rompió la cadera, y tuvo que ser trasladado a Madrid para ser operado", anota el medio británico.
El escándalo en torno a Corinna no ayudó a su imagen pública, aunque el punto y final se puso durante el comienzo de la pandemia: "Que saliera a la luz el lado más oscuro del reinado de Juan Carlos ya era bastante malo, pero cuando el rey Felipe fue vinculado a una posible irregularidad financiera, el ex monarca tuvo que ser sacrificado en interés de la Corona", recuerda el diario en torno a su propia exclusiva, que aseguraba que Felipe VI era beneficiario de una sociedad 'offshore' creada por Juan Carlos I para recibir una donación de Arabia Saudí.
