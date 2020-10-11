La diputada en la Asamblea de Madrid Mónica García se convirtió en viral la semana pasada al protagonizar una intervención parlamentaria en la que acusaba al Gobierno de Ayuso de no gestionar bien la pandemia del coronavirus.
La política de Más Madrid hablaba de la curva de contagios, desmontaba el discurso del PP y criticaba la inacción durante la gestión en la Comunidad. Aún no se había aplicado el estado de alarma en la capital.
La política tildó de "esperpéntica" la actuación del consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, además de aportar datos sobre el colapso de las UCI. "¿Acaso los ingresados no merecen su respeto?", espetaba tras mostrar cómo los datos de ingresados ascendían en la Comunidad mientras el Gobierno mostraba tranquilidad con los datos.
Las respuestas a la publicación de Spanish Revolution aplaudieron la intervención de esta sanitaria.
MENUDA REINA pic.twitter.com/qMlKGvKNV0
— spooky marcmagt ???? (@marcmagt) October 10, 2020
Soy yo ese señor consejero y recojo las cosas y me voy a mi casa a llorar la verdad
— ????????ñ???? (@toniocer) October 10, 2020
Este es el resumen de lo que ha pasado en Madrid, y se pueden añadir más situaciones esperpénticas, supongo que no había más tiempo... Bravo por Mónica
— Mr_Skellington (@tehuelenlospies) October 11, 2020
