Cuando Kyle Burgess, un joven corredor de 26 años de Utah, salió esa mañana dispuesto a hacer ejercicio y respirar aire fresco por los senderos del parque nacional Slate Canyon no se imaginaba ni por asomo la angustiosa experiencia que iba a vivir.

Burgess iba corriendo cuando de repente se encontró algo que no esperaba. Eran cuatro cachorros de puma en medio del camino. Alucinado con la escena, comenzó a grabar con su teléfono móvil pero de repente apareció la madre de los pequeños de entre los matorrales, en clara actitud de defensa, con el lomo arqueado y mostrando sus dientes.

El susto de Kyle fue mayúsculo y comenzó a ir retrocediendo poco a poco mientras la felina se iba a acercando, en posición de acecho, con un paso lento pero amenazante. La angustia del corredor cada vez era mayor, mientras seguía caminando hacia atrás e intentando alejar al animal para que se fuera con sus cachorros y le dejara en paz.

Durante los seis minutos más largos de su vida, el joven creyó que en cualquier momento iba a ser atacado ferozmente por el puma. "Está bien, aquí es cuando muero", afirma Burgess completamente asustado mientras intenta esquivar el ataque del animal. "Vamos, tío. No tengo ganas de morir hoy".

Entonces, en un punto del sendero, cuando Kyle se prepara para a ponerse a correr, el felino se gira rápidamente y se aleja corriendo hacia el lugar en el que se encontraban sus crías. El peligro había pasado y Kyle muestra a la cámara cómo sus manos le siguen temblando y su cara de pavor es un poema. Por suerte, no tuvo que temer ninguna desgracia, salvo un susto que recordará el resto de su vida.

