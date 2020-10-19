Diario Público
"¡Ayuso aprende! No le llegas a la alcaldesa de París ni a la altura del tacón": Twitter pone a la presidenta de Madrid en su sitio

Por

Reza el tópico que las comparaciones son odiosas. No siempre es verdad, pero hay casos en lo que el tópico se queda corto. ¿Quieren un ejemplo? Vean éste que nos ofrece el tuitero @PiedrafitaMario. Luego comentamos con más detenimiento.

Pues así es: no hay mucho más que comentar. Tristemente, hemos de añadir. No hay en toda Europa, ni siquiera en todo el mundo, un caso como el de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, una gobernante más preocupada por desgastar el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que de la salud de los madrileños. Ayuso lleva mese haciendo partidismo, renunciando a tomar decisiones para frenar el virus por una cuestión ideológica. Lo que ocurre en Madrid no ocurre en ninguna otra parte, ni siquiera en París. Anne Hidalgo, alcaldesa de París, es la némesis, nos atreveríamos a decir de Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Como no podía ser de otra manera, la legión tuitera ha reaccionado y ha dejado algunas opiniones dignas de figura en este Tremending.

