"¡Ayuso aprende! No le llegas a la alcaldesa de París ni a la altura del tacón": Twitter pone a la presidenta de Madrid en su sitio

Reza el tópico que las comparaciones son odiosas. No siempre es verdad, pero hay casos en lo que el tópico se queda corto. ¿Quieren un ejemplo? Vean éste que nos ofrece el tuitero @PiedrafitaMario. Luego comentamos con más detenimiento.
La alcaldesa de París cuando confinan París / La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid cuando confinan Madrid.
El nivel. pic.twitter.com/330sCqB21z
— Mario (@PiedrafitaMario) October 18, 2020
Pues así es: no hay mucho más que comentar. Tristemente, hemos de añadir. No hay en toda Europa, ni siquiera en todo el mundo, un caso como el de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, una gobernante más preocupada por desgastar el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que de la salud de los madrileños. Ayuso lleva mese haciendo partidismo, renunciando a tomar decisiones para frenar el virus por una cuestión ideológica. Lo que ocurre en Madrid no ocurre en ninguna otra parte, ni siquiera en París. Anne Hidalgo, alcaldesa de París, es la némesis, nos atreveríamos a decir de Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
Como no podía ser de otra manera, la legión tuitera ha reaccionado y ha dejado algunas opiniones dignas de figura en este Tremending.
Ana Hidalgo , con raices gaditanas y socialista , y trabaja por un pais con màs carril-bicis ,por alternativas ecologicas , es una gran politica francesa
— Enrike H-F1 Bar (@BarEnrike) October 19, 2020
Bueno la alcaldesa de París es una política que mira por su pueblo,
La Ayuso mirá por sus cayetanos sus amigotes, no tienen nada én común.
— amalia. (@santiama1947) October 18, 2020
Que gusto da ver que fuera de España hay civilización
— Homeland ???????????? (@Homelan14114881) October 19, 2020
¡ Ayuso aprende ! No le llegas a la alcaldesa de París ni a la altura del tacón@IdiazAyuso pic.twitter.com/3XEZnZSP78
— Tonio Ant (@TonioAnt2) October 18, 2020
