"Es profundamente ignorante e irresponsable lo que están haciendo": un exdirectivo de la OMS fulmina a Ayuso por su gestión de la pandemia

"Es profundamente ignorante e irresponsable lo que están haciendo". Estas son las palabras con las que Daniel López Acuña, epidemiólogo y exdirector de Asistencia Sanitaria en Crisis de la OMS, calificó en el programa Más Vale Tarde la decisión de Isabel Díaz Ayuso de cerrar Madrid sólo los días festivos.

"No tiene ningún sentido confinar por unos días, volver a desconfinar, y otra vez volver a confinar en el siguiente puente. Eso elimina el propósito epidemiológico [del cierre]. Francamente, considero que la señora Díaz Ayuso necesita informarse informarse mejor y entender cuál es la dinámica de transmisión de un virus como este", comentaba el experto.

Acuña explicó que el sentido de un confinamiento perimetral es "aislar una zona de alta incidencia para que no haya irradiación de casos ni importación de casos"
