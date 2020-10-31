Sean Connery, uno de los actores más reconocidos de la historia del cine, ha fallecido este sábado a la edad de noventa años. El escocés, ganador del Oscar y laureado por todo el mundo, ha sido llorado en todos los rincones del planeta.
Su pérdida ha provocado un huracán de lamentos en redes sociales, hasta que Pepe Colubi, cómico de Ilustres Ignorantes y un gran cinéfilo, ha publicado en su cuenta personal un vídeo de una entrevista de Connery en 1987.
En esa entrevista para la ABC le recuerdan una frase sobre pegar a las mujeres "con la mano abierta". La sorpresa de la presentadora es que se reafirma en sus declaraciones, y dice que aunque no está bien hacerlo, "no está tan mal".
Seguro que, de haber visto antes el vídeo completo, muchos tuiteros no habrían rendido homenaje al actor.
— Pepe Colubi (@pepecolubi) October 31, 2020
"Quieren tener la última palabra (...) y llegar a una situación realmente provocadora. Dado el caso, creo que es absolutamente correcto", agrega en el clip que ha corrido como la pólvora por redes sociales.
Se ha iniciado por tanto el ya habitual debate sobre separar la obra de la persona, donde siempre hay disparidad de opiniones.
Bueno, tanto beber vodka con martini seco mezclado no agitado, deja sus secuelas...
Pero bueno, que el bosque no nos impida ver el árbol tampoco, gran pérdida en el cine...
— Filegias (@filegias) October 31, 2020
Pepe, tu extraordinaria memoria audiovisual nos fastidia siempre ???????? Qué cabron!
— Raul Jimenez Jimenez ????️???????? (@Raul_Jimenez_85) October 31, 2020
Jodo, que majete era el señor Bond.
— El hombre que no sabía hacer nada (@Sr_Nosabe) October 31, 2020
Marcándose un Plácido Domingo
— Piter Piter???????? (@PiterPiter10) October 31, 2020
