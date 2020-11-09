Diario Público
"En España no hay machismo": el irónico tuit de Sara Sálamo tras recibir insultos en las redes acusándola del rendimiento de Isco

"En España no hay machismo": así de escueto es el irónico tuit de la actriz Sara Sálamo que incluye capturas de varios tuits que la insultan y la culpan por el rendimiento deportivo de su pareja, el futbolista Isco Alarcón.

Este domingo, el Real Madrid perdió por cuatro goles a uno, ante el Valencia C.F. y son muchos los que critican el juego de Isco y, como vemos, algunos no han encontrado otro responsable que... su mujer.

En las redes, sin embargo, también son muchos los que han optado por mostrar su apoyo a Sálamo y han denunciado los rancios comentarios machistas que ha tenido que soportar:
