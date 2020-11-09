"En España no hay machismo": así de escueto es el irónico tuit de la actriz Sara Sálamo que incluye capturas de varios tuits que la insultan y la culpan por el rendimiento deportivo de su pareja, el futbolista Isco Alarcón.
En España no hay machismo.???? pic.twitter.com/PSmjlJWUMJ
— Sara Sálamo (@SaraSalamo) November 8, 2020
Este domingo, el Real Madrid perdió por cuatro goles a uno, ante el Valencia C.F. y son muchos los que critican el juego de Isco y, como vemos, algunos no han encontrado otro responsable que... su mujer.
En las redes, sin embargo, también son muchos los que han optado por mostrar su apoyo a Sálamo y han denunciado los rancios comentarios machistas que ha tenido que soportar:
Qué asco, de verdad. Queda mucho camino por recorrer, ánimo! ❤️
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) November 9, 2020
Qué barbaridad. Pobres... que mentes tan estrechas. Un abrazo, Sara.
— ANA MILÁN (@_ANAMILAN_) November 8, 2020
Claro, la culpa del mal rendimiento de un futbolista es de su mujer, no de él que es el que va a entrenar y el que juega los partidos. Cuando ganan las Champions también le dais las copas a la mujer, o ahí el mérito es del jugador? ????
— GingerBels (@FleckerdGirl) November 9, 2020
No te conocía pero te mando cariño y apoyo contra esta escoria sin alma.
— LaCarmela (@carmendondellas) November 8, 2020
Que tiene que ver la situación de Isco,con ella? Cada uno puede hacer lo que quiera,y cada uno es responsable de sus decisiones y actos.
— Félix Alberto López (@felixalberto43) November 8, 2020
Gentuza, Sara. No les dediquéis ni un minuto de vuestra vida. Ánimo!
— Garci (@garcijarvar) November 8, 2020
Que asco de gente, ojalá vuelvan pronto a la cueva de donde nunca debían haber salido, ánimo
— LasMañanasdeRicote (@RicoteDavid) November 9, 2020
