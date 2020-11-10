Diario Público
'Ecce homo made in Palencia': cachondeo en Twitter por otra "grotesca restauración"

La ciudad de Palencia ha pasado a formar parte del selecto club de localidades que tienen su propio ecce homo, una tradición que en los últimos años ha cobrado notoriedad gracias al conocido como el ecce homo de Borja. Ese fue el primero, luego vinieron muchos más, y el de Palencia es de momento el último. La prensa local informa de la "grotesca restauración" de la fachada del edificio que alberga la sede de un banco en la calle Mayor, el núcleo central de la ciudad.

Ha sido el pintor local Antonio Guzmán Capel quien ha puesto el grito en el cielo a través de Facebook. El pintor denuncia la "pifia" en la reforma de una de las cabezas que conforma el relieve de la fachada de tan noble edificio.

"Parece un personaje de dibujos animados", asegura Guzmán. A tenor de las fotos que empezaron a circular por las redes sociales, no queda más remedio que darle la razón. Sobre todo, si se compara con lo que había antes de la restauración de este centenario edificio que empezó a construirse en 1919, fue inaugurado en 1923 y es uno de los inmuebles con más solera de toda Palencia. Lo mejor es que vean este antes y después, no sin antes advertirles que las imágenes pueden herir la sensibilidad de más de de uno.

Normal que a Guzmán se le lleven los demonios. El pintor palentino sospecha que durante la reforma del edifico se desprendió la cabeza ornamental del relieve y alguien decidió sustituirla con rapidez, cierta alevosía y mucho mal gusto.

La legión tuitera no ha dejado pasar por alto esta polémica reforma. Entre las reacciones hay de todo: indignación pero también cachondeo.
