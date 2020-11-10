"Siempre seré vuestro motherfucking king". Es el brutal rap a la medida del rey Juan Carlos I, por El Intermedio, con letra y voz del guionista, humorista y músico Álvaro Carmona, el genio detrás de otros tronchantes hits como "Me lo tiro" o "Me he puesto tetas" (Berto & The Border Boys).

Estos son algunos extractos de su última obra:

"La justicia es igual para todos, excepto para mí. Yo soy inviolable, bitch. Y aunque me haya pirado de allí siempre seré vuestro 'motherfucking' king".

"En la Transición conseguí el mando. Me puse justo donde apuntaba el dedo de Franco. Y ahora mi mérito es ser emérito. Un mito por méritos pretéritos. Mi técnica 'pa' ligar funciona en todas la situaciones. Es ser tú mismo y darle 65 millones".

"Me criticabais porque no trabajaba. Decíais que vivía sin dar palo al agua. Y ahora os enteráis que de cobrar comisiones no paraba y también os enfadáis. Joder, no os cuadra nada".