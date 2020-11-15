Ser un "héroe" quedándose en el sofá: el vídeo viral del Gobierno alemán sobre la pandemia con el que todo el mundo se puede sentir identificado

El Gobierno alemán, ante la pandemia del coronavirus, ha lanzado una campaña para convencer a sus compatriotas de que se queden en casa y eviten la calle hasta que el virus pueda estar controlado. Hasta que llegue la vacuna o hasta que el número de casos sea tolerable.
"La campaña es muy inteligente y, me atrevo a decirlo, divertida", opina el periodista Richard Chambers, que adjunta el vídeo con subtítulos en inglés.
El anuncio simula una entrevista en el futuro, cuando el coronavirus ha pasado a los libros de historia. La pandemia se superó y se mira desde el recuerdo.
Un hombre evoca los momentos en los que fue un "héroe", que no consisten sino en quedarse en casa. Las cosas han cambiado y ya no hay que acudir a trincheras para hacer historia.
El vídeo cuenta con miles de visitas y ha cautivado a todo el planeta, que en cierto sentido se ve representado en esta historia.
The German Government's new #COVID19 campaign is very clever and, dare I say it, funny.pic.twitter.com/bP8jTNFShr
— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) November 14, 2020
