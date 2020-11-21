Ana Pastor Julián, exministra de Sanidad y Consumo durante el Gobierno de José María Aznar, exministra de Consumo durante la etapa de Mariano Rajoy y actual vicepresidenta segunda del Congreso de los Diputados, publicó un tuit este viernes que le ha servido para recibir duras críticas.
"Ya son 83.282 los sanitarios contagiados por la covid, 3.511 más en los últimos 7 días. Y de ellos nadie habla. Ni una palabra de la autoridad sanitaria de nuestro país. También en esto somos récord!! Todo mi apoyo a los sanitarios", escribió la política del PP en referencia a Salvador Illa.
????Ya son 83.282 los sanitarios contagiados por la Covid, 3.511 más en los últimos 7 días. Y de ellos nadie habla. Ni una palabra de la autoridad sanitaria de nuestro país. También en esto somos récord!! Todo mi apoyo a los sanitarios
— Ana Pastor Julián (@anapastorjulian) November 20, 2020
Como no podía ser de otra forma, muchos usuarios de redes sociales le recordaron los recortes que sufrió la sanidad con ella al cargo del Ministerio.
Hay que ser miserable después de dedicarse a fondo a despojar de recursos y personal a la sanidad pública para intentar privatizarla salir en su "defensa" cuando se están viendo las consecuencias de su política destructiva, culpar a otr@s de sus fechorías es la técnica del PP https://t.co/Mb7G6sctaQ
— Vicente Arias (@ariasvicente431) November 21, 2020
Los apoyas con recortes en sanidad, qué cara más dura. ¿ A quién pretende engañar, doña?
— J.J.M.G. (@JJMGtf) November 21, 2020
Eso tambien queda en vuestra lista de tropelias gracias a vuestros recortes y a su gestión personal
— VirgilioJG (@JgVirgilio) November 21, 2020
