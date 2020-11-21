Diario Público
Twitter "Hay que ser miserable": la exministra Ana Pastor critica la falta de sanitarios para la pandemia y le recuerdan la etapa de recortes del PP

Por

Ana Pastor Julián, exministra de Sanidad y Consumo durante el Gobierno de José María Aznar, exministra de Consumo durante la etapa de Mariano Rajoy y actual vicepresidenta segunda del Congreso de los Diputados, publicó un tuit este viernes que le ha servido para recibir duras críticas.

"Ya son 83.282 los sanitarios contagiados por la covid, 3.511 más en los últimos 7 días. Y de ellos nadie habla. Ni una palabra de la autoridad sanitaria de nuestro país. También en esto somos récord!! Todo mi apoyo a los sanitarios", escribió la política del PP en referencia a Salvador Illa.

Como no podía ser de otra forma, muchos usuarios de redes sociales le recordaron los recortes que sufrió la sanidad con ella al cargo del Ministerio.
