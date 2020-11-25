Diario Público
Una enfermera muestra su deterioro físico tras ocho meses en primera línea contra la covid-19

Kathryn, una enfermera de Tennessee (EEUU), muestra en Twitter su deterioro físico que ha sufrido tras ocho meses en primera línea contra la covid-19. Las imágenes, compartidas a través de Twitter, se han viralizado.

La sanitaria ha aprovechado la difusión para concienciar sobre la pandemia: "Es devastador ver a las personas morir cuando esas muertes eran evitables y es aún más devastador cuando las ves morir de la misma manera, una y otra vez".

La mujer cuenta en la red social que "no esperaba exactamente ser una nueva enfermera en medio de una pandemia altamente politizada". "No tengo idea de lo que es ser una enfermera en circunstancias normales", explica.

Durante una entrevista para el medio británico Metro, Kathryn, explica que durante un turno de noche al salir de la habitación de un paciente y quitarse el EPI decidió hacerse una fotografía. "Tenía la imagen en mi cabeza de la graduación y quería mostrar la diferencia que pueden hacer un par de meses y la realidad de ser enfermera en la pandemia".
