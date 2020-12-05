De Banksy al 'gadgetofalcon': la tronchante imagen de Sánchez intentando evitar que su paraguas salga volando

La imagen de Pedro Sánchez y su paraguas rojo se ha convertido en viral. El presidente del Gobierno ha sido fotografiado y capturado por las televisiones en el instante en el que el viento ponía en jaque la resistencia de su paraguas.
Hay quien ha comparado la imagen del político con el emblemático grafiti de Banksy de la niña y el globo rojo. También hay quien ha encontrado cierto paralelismo entre el paraguas y el PSOE de Sánchez. Como siempre, los tuiteros han sacado el lado más cómico de una imagen que, a priori, carecía de gracia.
Banksy lo ha vuelto a hacer. pic.twitter.com/EgOxEThCbt
— Iván (@ivansrcall) December 5, 2020
¡HOSTIA, ME HE CARGADO EL PSOE!pic.twitter.com/C1iu5WV0As
— Dios (@diostuitero) December 5, 2020
"Adelante gadgetofalcon" pic.twitter.com/Tgk2WdevHb
— Sargento de Hierro (@MeoNapalm) December 5, 2020
El paraguas ha salido fortalecido de esa crisis. https://t.co/ZvVClZVUT5
— Manuel Triano Pouso (@TrianoPouso) December 5, 2020
Ruego a los genios de la edición que le pongan música a la escena. ¿Qué tal "Singing in the rain"
— Monsieur de Sans-Foy (@MonsieurSansFoy) December 4, 2020
