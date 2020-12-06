Diario Público
"No te entrometerás en los chanchullos del rey": los tuiteros celebran (a su manera) el día de la Constitución

Es 6 de diciembre, el día de la Constitución española. Una festividad que, debido a la pandemia, se ha tornado un tanto atípica.

Sin embargo, eso no ha impedido que las redes sigan activas. Tanto es así, que los tuiteros han recordado algunos de los artículos olvidados por la constitución. El derecho a una vivienda, el derecho a una prestación por desempleo... Son solo algunos de los puntos recordados este día en las redes.

También ha habido quien se ha acordado del rey emérito, que ha aprovechado el día para anunciar desde su retiro que tratará de regular sus problemas con Hacienda.