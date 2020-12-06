"No te entrometerás en los chanchullos del rey": los tuiteros celebran (a su manera) el día de la Constitución

Es 6 de diciembre, el día de la Constitución española. Una festividad que, debido a la pandemia, se ha tornado un tanto atípica.
Sin embargo, eso no ha impedido que las redes sigan activas. Tanto es así, que los tuiteros han recordado algunos de los artículos olvidados por la constitución. El derecho a una vivienda, el derecho a una prestación por desempleo... Son solo algunos de los puntos recordados este día en las redes.
También ha habido quien se ha acordado del rey emérito, que ha aprovechado el día para anunciar desde su retiro que tratará de regular sus problemas con Hacienda.
-Como dice la Constitución: "no te entrometerás en los chanchullos del Rey"
-¿Pone chanchullos en la Constitución?
-Lo pone, Marge. Lo pone. pic.twitter.com/7NOjS3Lifg
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) December 6, 2020
Artículos de la Constitución que la derecha siempre olvida:
35. Derecho a una remuneración suficiente.
41. Derecho a prestaciones sociales especialmente en caso de desempleo.
47. Derecho a una vivienda digna.
50. Derecho a una pensión adecuada y actualizada. #DíaDeLaConstitución pic.twitter.com/5onmMfCYOG
— Jaume Mayor???? (@JaumeMayor) December 6, 2020
Con la Constitución Española pasa que casi nadie se la ha leído, porque todo el mundo está esperando a la película.
— Dios (@diostuitero) December 6, 2020
La Constitución no cala mucho entre la gente por su final.
Cómo último artículo yo habría puesto: "Y fueron felices y comieron perdices. Menos los veganos, que comieron acelgas"
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) December 6, 2020
Voy a recordar solo 3 artículos de la Constitución que a los de las banderas grandes se les han olvidado.
Artículo 47: Derecho a disfrutar de una vivienda digna.
Articulo 123: Toda persona tiene derecho a un trabajo digno.
Artículo 7: Todos somos iguales ante la ley.
❤️????????
— Ana ???? (@Zapatista72) December 6, 2020
