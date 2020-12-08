Diario Público
Diario Público

La prensa 'seria' Críticas a 'ABC' por llamar "fuga de talentos" a que unos novilleros españoles se vayan a México

Por

Cuando se habla de "fuga de talentos" a uno le vienen a la cabeza, jóvenes ingenieros, científicos o médicos, por ejemplo. En medio de una pandemia, especialmente estos últimos. Quizá por eso ha llamado tanto la atención en las redes el siguiente titular del diario ABC: "Fuga de talentos: seis novilleros sevillanos emigrarán a México en busca de oportunidades".

El reportaje, publicado este domingo en su edición de Sevilla, habla de una "cuadrilla de incipientes toreros" que viajará a México para participar en un certamen internacional.

En las redes sociales, el titular ha circulado rodeado de comentarios acerca de los científicos que se van de nuestro país y de llamar "talento" al cruel espectáculo que puede verse cada vez que se llena una plaza de toros. Esta es una pequeña muestra:
En este artículo