Cuando se habla de "fuga de talentos" a uno le vienen a la cabeza, jóvenes ingenieros, científicos o médicos, por ejemplo. En medio de una pandemia, especialmente estos últimos. Quizá por eso ha llamado tanto la atención en las redes el siguiente titular del diario ABC: "Fuga de talentos: seis novilleros sevillanos emigrarán a México en busca de oportunidades".
El reportaje, publicado este domingo en su edición de Sevilla, habla de una "cuadrilla de incipientes toreros" que viajará a México para participar en un certamen internacional.
El medio de comunicación @abcdesevilla dedicado al humor, bate un nuevo récord de carcajadas con su nueva portada titulada: "Fuga de talentos". pic.twitter.com/iNpJPXF6eF
— Mariano Corredera (@marianocm75) December 8, 2020
En las redes sociales, el titular ha circulado rodeado de comentarios acerca de los científicos que se van de nuestro país y de llamar "talento" al cruel espectáculo que puede verse cada vez que se llena una plaza de toros. Esta es una pequeña muestra:
Fuga de talentos...dice.????????♀️ pic.twitter.com/1RKfKTEl1N
— Irene Millán (@IreneMilln) December 7, 2020
¡Qué lástima!
¡Qué pena más grande! pic.twitter.com/Lv1A2PCL2R
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) December 7, 2020
La historia que emocionó a Spielberg pic.twitter.com/hN64F2DDJP
— javier_japapa (@japapatuit) December 7, 2020
— Meri (@MeriOhara) December 8, 2020
Más pena da que se vayan sanitanios, ingenireros, científicos, o cualquier otro profesional
— Angel (@ablascos) December 7, 2020
Fuga de talentos son todos los médicos, científicos y profesionales que huyen de España porque aquí ni se les valora ni se les ayuda.
Esto es más una alegría para España y una desgracia para México. https://t.co/kAqb8S1shx
— Fatima RM (@Fatimarmmr) December 7, 2020
Fuga de talentos son los médicos, ingenieros, científicos, etc, que de van de nuestro país. La tortura de un animal no es arte ni contiene talento. https://t.co/wLO3SLudSq
— Mons (@m0nsKa) December 8, 2020
#fugadetalentos vs #fugadecerebros pic.twitter.com/0IdsMbfWez
— Tolo Sent (@tolosent) December 8, 2020
Fuga de talentos, MIRA, DE VERDAD ????????♀️
— Bonorcafante (@bonorcafante) December 8, 2020
Talentos son los jóvenes universitarios que emigraron a Europa a buscar trabajo, estos no...
— Mararia ???????????? ❤???????? (@Mararia7) December 7, 2020
Tantos años de formación universitaria al máximo nivel y ahora nos hacen ésto!! ???? pic.twitter.com/Mq1TxQMr3E
— El otro perro de Pavlov ???????? (@KtharsisCensur1) December 7, 2020
Asesinar a un animal es tener talento? pic.twitter.com/irOYMoR6m7
— Gabi Cazorla catala (@rosariomama2000) December 7, 2020
"FUGA DE TALENTOS "
Qué cachondos éstos de ABC
???? ???? pic.twitter.com/Y4pEL73Ch2
— Mikel Porto (@MikelPorto) December 7, 2020
