Diario Público
Diario Público

"Cosas como esta me hacen creer en la humanidad ": un padre y un hijo haciendo el 'Michael Jackson' durante un directo de La Sexta

Por

"Cosas del directo" es una socorrida expresión que utiliza mucho la gente de la televisión para referirse a la imprevisibilidad de un directo: todo, incluso lo más inesperado, es susceptible de ocurrir. Algo inesperado es lo que le ocurrió a la periodista de La Sexta, Clara Pazos, cuando informaba en vivo desde un centro comercial de la ciudad de Sevilla sobre la campaña de Navidad. No se apuren: en realidad es algo divertido, tanto que los tuiteros aún se están riendo.

Les ponemos en situación: informaba la periodista en riguroso directo cuando, detrás de ella, un padre y un hijo salieron de una de las tiendas del centro comercial andando hacia atrás, perfectamente sincronizados, al más puro estilo Michael Jackson. Vean y fíjense en la parte izquierda del vídeo. La propia periodista no puede describir mejor la secuencia:

Como podrán suponer los lectores habituales de Tremending, los tuiteros, que no dejan escapar una, no tardaron en viralizar el momento, eso sí, con buen humor. Hasta la propia periodista —no debe de ser la primera vez que es víctima de las "cosas del directo"— se ha sumado al cachondeo:

Ahora sí, les dejamos con lo mejor de este post: las reacciones de los tuiteros.
En este artículo