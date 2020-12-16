Diario Público
Twitter Los memes más delirantes del cartel de Laporta en Madrid

El candidato a la presidencia del FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, ha dado un golpe de efecto, con un cartel gigante colocado a tan solo 200 metros del Bernabeu, con el texto: "Ganas de volver a veros". La lona cubre la fachada de un edificio de 15 pisos y tiene una foto suya. Durante la presentación, Laporta aseguró que vuelve para "conseguir muchas Ligas, Champions, Supercopas y Mundiales de clubes".

Cuestiones futbolísticas a parte, una lona gigante representa toda una invitación para que los tuiteros hagan de las suyas. Y así ha sido. Esta es una selección de los mejores memes con el cartel de Laporta:
