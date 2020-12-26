Diario Público
Twitter "Para Abascal, los niños adoctrinados siempre son los de los demás": el líder de Vox, centro de las críticas y de los memes tras el discurso del rey

El discurso del rey durante Nochebuena, criticado por pasar por alto los escándalos de su padre Juan Carlos I, ha tenido una segunda parte de polémicas, tras la imagen que el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, tuiteó en su cuenta oficial.

Abascal, con los brazos en la cintura de su hijo para que vea cómo habla Felipe VI. Esa imagen de pleitesía hacia la corona ha tenido una reinterpretación en Twitter, que le recordó sus acusaciones de adoctrinamiento respecto a Catalunya, Euskadi, la ley Celaá... Un recurso habitual en su oratoria.

Así que algunos recordaron el adoctrinamiento.

Esto no ha quitado par que todo el mundo se cachondee con memes. Se veía venir.

