El discurso del rey durante Nochebuena, criticado por pasar por alto los escándalos de su padre Juan Carlos I, ha tenido una segunda parte de polémicas, tras la imagen que el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, tuiteó en su cuenta oficial.
Abascal, con los brazos en la cintura de su hijo para que vea cómo habla Felipe VI. Esa imagen de pleitesía hacia la corona ha tenido una reinterpretación en Twitter, que le recordó sus acusaciones de adoctrinamiento respecto a Catalunya, Euskadi, la ley Celaá... Un recurso habitual en su oratoria.
Felipe VI: "No somos un pueblo que se rinda o se resigne en los malos tiempos. No va a ser nada fácil superar esta situación y en cada casa lo sabéis bien. Pero yo estoy seguro de que vamos a salir adelante. Con esfuerzo, unión, y solidaridad España saldrá adelante" #VivaElRey pic.twitter.com/z3hONwnjg2
— Santiago Abascal ???????? (@Santi_ABASCAL) December 24, 2020
Así que algunos recordaron el adoctrinamiento.
Para Abascal los niños adoctrinados siempre son los de los demás. pic.twitter.com/8eRipRbFDa
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) December 25, 2020
Santiago abascal: "adoctrinan a nuestros hijos"
Santiago abascal: pic.twitter.com/OXc4gsOKZO
— Disfraz de Zorrita (@chicxSardina) December 24, 2020
Esto no ha quitado par que todo el mundo se cachondee con memes. Se veía venir.
Los hijos de abascal viendo a la verdadera reina???? pic.twitter.com/78cZGy4Irh
— ???????????? ???? ???????? ???????????????????????????? (@aleex_gonzaalez) December 25, 2020
abascal es hinata stan ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/g6DPZg7Yvx
— irenota ❄ (@ireneeeeeg) December 25, 2020
estoy totalmente de acuerdo con abascal. se debe enseñar a los niños a respetar a la realeza desde pequeños sinceramente... pic.twitter.com/22AJRogWzZ
— sea⁷ (@sonattyne) December 25, 2020
En casa de Abascal están viendo el mensaje de navidad de 2048. pic.twitter.com/Gk9EXObfZh
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) December 25, 2020
ESO ES SANTIAGO ABASCAL ENSEÑANDO BUENA CULTURA A SUS NIÑOS pic.twitter.com/8Xilpp6NOP
— polah???? (@cuennnca) December 25, 2020
grande abascal ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/2v8sXTGklF
— aroa (@kepa811) December 25, 2020
