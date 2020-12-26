Se ha hecho viral, como no podía ser de otra manera. Un tuitero, de nombre @Thx4SharingJerk, ha recordado un tuit que puso a finales de 2019, cuando respondía a la pregunta "¿Qué cosa de 1920 recuperarías para 2020?".
Sí. Visto con perspectiva, es para matarlo. En tono jocoso, esta persona dijo "una pandemia". Pues dicho y hecho. Cuidado con lo que deseas.
Think you had a bad tweet once? You have no idea pic.twitter.com/7rYJFrj1C0
— Thanks For Sharing Jerk (@Thx4SharingJerk) December 23, 2020
Este tuit, sobre todo, sirve de prueba para lo inesperado que fue el amanecer del coronavirus. Nadie, ningún ser humano, podía imaginar que aquella rara neumonía nacida en Wuhan podría terminar con el confinamiento en toda la Tierra.
2020 llega a su fin y la vacuna ya está preparada, así que la gente abrazó este tuit, quizás para descargar toda la tensión que ha dejado este año.
Alguien sabe donde vive? Digo pa quemarle la casa https://t.co/QB67Sbqt15
— ???????????????????????????????? ♡︎’s lesly (@ellexkth17) December 24, 2020
Desde ya, cuidado con sus deseos de fin de año ???? https://t.co/878XtAs39T
— AJ Carvajal (@nomadali) December 24, 2020
