Twitter Si crees que tus deseos de Año Nuevo son imposibles, atento a lo que este tuitero pidió para 2020

Se ha hecho viral, como no podía ser de otra manera. Un tuitero, de nombre @Thx4SharingJerk, ha recordado un tuit que puso a finales de 2019, cuando respondía a la pregunta "¿Qué cosa de 1920 recuperarías para 2020?".

Sí. Visto con perspectiva, es para matarlo. En tono jocoso, esta persona dijo "una pandemia". Pues dicho y hecho. Cuidado con lo que deseas.

Este tuit, sobre todo, sirve de prueba para lo inesperado que fue el amanecer del coronavirus. Nadie, ningún ser humano, podía imaginar que aquella rara neumonía nacida en Wuhan podría terminar con el confinamiento en toda la Tierra.

2020 llega a su fin y la vacuna ya está preparada, así que la gente abrazó este tuit, quizás para descargar toda la tensión que ha dejado este año.
