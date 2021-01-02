Tragedia en tres actos: la historia de unos británicos que votaron a favor del brexit, se mudaron a España y se quedaron sin sus series

Desde el día 1 de enero de 2021, Reino Unido está oficialmente fuera de la Unión Europea (UE). Un brexit que lleva negociándose durante más de cuatro años, y tras una votación en la que el 51,9% de los británicos decidió dar puerta al sistema comunitario internacional, se ha cristalizado en todos los servicios y derechos de los ciudadanos.

Así lo cuenta en Twitter @MissRegardless con una historia sobre sus padres. Al parecer, los progenitores de la tuitera votaron a favor de la salida de la Unión Europea en el referéndum que tuvo lugar en 2016. Posteriormente, habrían venido a vivir a España y, el pasado viernes, se dieron cuenta de que tal vez no habían seguido una estrategia muy buena.

My parents who voted for Brexit and then moved to Spain. A photo story. pic.twitter.com/IJm2lksX5j — Joey ☃️ (@MissRegardless) January 1, 2021

Los padres de la usuaria de Twitter disfrutaban de una plataforma de contenidos online hasta que un aviso de error apareció en sus pantallas. Parece ser que el contenido que querían disfrutar no era posible reproducirlo en el país en el que se encontraban. Vamos, que al salir de la Unión Europea, el canal británico no podría verse fuera de sus fronteras. Alguien diría que el voto se les volvió en contra.

I know they are your parents, but my sympathy is limited to the fact they were conned

Which particular lie convinced them to vote leave? — Richard Beasley #FBPE #RejoinEU (@richbsys) January 1, 2021

They voted against the free movement of people into the UK, yet they themselves are immigrants in Spain ???? — Lisa Lindsay (@lou_lindsay) January 1, 2021

This is awesome. People who vote against their own interests. It’s like Republicans in all of the United States — Jon Masters ????‍☠️ (@jonmasters) January 1, 2021

Un usuario de Twitter sentencia: "Lo más triste es que, si hubieran sabido esto antes del referéndum, habrían votado para quedarse".