Diario Público
Diario Público

Tragedia en tres actos: la historia de unos británicos que votaron a favor del brexit, se mudaron a España y se quedaron sin sus series

Hola, no podemos reproducir Sky en el iPad. ¿Nos ayudas, por favor?
Mensaje de WhatsApp de los padres de la tuitera - Twitter
Por

Desde el día 1 de enero de 2021, Reino Unido está oficialmente fuera de la Unión Europea (UE). Un brexit que lleva negociándose durante más de cuatro años, y tras una votación en la que el 51,9% de los británicos decidió dar puerta al sistema comunitario internacional, se ha cristalizado en todos los servicios y derechos de los ciudadanos.

Así lo cuenta en Twitter @MissRegardless con una historia sobre sus padres. Al parecer, los progenitores de la tuitera votaron a favor de la salida de la Unión Europea en el referéndum que tuvo lugar en 2016. Posteriormente, habrían venido a vivir a España y, el pasado viernes, se dieron cuenta de que tal vez no habían seguido una estrategia muy buena.

Los padres de la usuaria de Twitter disfrutaban de una plataforma de contenidos online hasta que un aviso de error apareció en sus pantallas. Parece ser que el contenido que querían disfrutar no era posible reproducirlo en el país en el que se encontraban. Vamos, que al salir de la Unión Europea, el canal británico no podría verse fuera de sus fronteras. Alguien diría que el voto se les volvió en contra.

Un usuario de Twitter sentencia: "Lo más triste es que, si hubieran sabido esto antes del referéndum, habrían votado para quedarse".
En este artículo