Ángel Martín habla del "marido de Pilar Rubio" en su informativo matinal y las redes aplauden el gesto

En octubre del 2020, el humorista Ángel Martín comenzó con un boletín informativo que difundía a través de su cuenta de Twitter con la frase "informativo matinal para ahorrar tiempo".

El humorista ha conseguido que su idea se convierta en una cita con la actualidad para cientos de miles de personas, dejando grandes momentos en sus virales matinales.

Uno de ellos se ha producido esta misma mañana, cuando Martín se ha referido al capitán del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, como "el marido de Pilar Rubio".

"En deportes, el marido de Pilar Rubio no termina de decidir si se queda o se pira del Madrid. A lo mejor le han hablado súper bien de El Hormiguero y se lo está planteando como opción. Nunca lo sabremos", ha dicho.

A raíz de este comentario muchos usuarios han aplaudido al humorista por utilizar al revés una fórmula que se suele usar a menudo con muchas mujeres, al tratarlas como "la mujer de...".
