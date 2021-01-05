En octubre del 2020, el humorista Ángel Martín comenzó con un boletín informativo que difundía a través de su cuenta de Twitter con la frase "informativo matinal para ahorrar tiempo".
El humorista ha conseguido que su idea se convierta en una cita con la actualidad para cientos de miles de personas, dejando grandes momentos en sus virales matinales.
Uno de ellos se ha producido esta misma mañana, cuando Martín se ha referido al capitán del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, como "el marido de Pilar Rubio".
"En deportes, el marido de Pilar Rubio no termina de decidir si se queda o se pira del Madrid. A lo mejor le han hablado súper bien de El Hormiguero y se lo está planteando como opción. Nunca lo sabremos", ha dicho.
Informativo matinal para ahorrar tiempo [05/01/21] pic.twitter.com/bE7DSIUEdQ
— Ángel Martín Gómez (@angelmartin_nc) January 5, 2021
A raíz de este comentario muchos usuarios han aplaudido al humorista por utilizar al revés una fórmula que se suele usar a menudo con muchas mujeres, al tratarlas como "la mujer de...".
"El marido de Pilar Rubio". Ángel Martín, todos somos contingentes, pero tú eres necesario. https://t.co/8PSyHkTbTR
— SeRxY (@fotovlog) January 5, 2021
"El marido de Pilar Rubio". @angelmartin_nc , te pongo un piso XDDD
— Aphra Behn (@Aphrabh) January 5, 2021
"El marido de Pilar Rubio" ???????????? suena mejor que los pajarillos al amanecer... creo que voy a editarlo y ponerlo de alarma.
— Mada Bode (@mada_bode) January 5, 2021
fan de lo de "el marido de pilar rubio", que no sea siempre "la mujer de..."
— Don Josemi (@josegomezzz7) January 5, 2021
El Marido de Pilar Rubio. Estoy llorando de la risa y de la emoción https://t.co/kqxyfEqGLE
— ¤/|Terrie|\¤ (@UnMonty) January 5, 2021
SUPER FAN de que Ángel Martín diga "el marido de Pilar Rubio"
— B E A (@munchiloid) January 5, 2021
Jiji, "el marido de Pilar Rubio", ridículo, no? Pues eso. https://t.co/ucRkiGB7Ix
— Carmen Ventura (@morgue75) January 5, 2021
"El marido de Pilar Rubio", hazte fan. Sempre al meu equip. ???? https://t.co/hU3Id0A1fk
— Marina Vivó (@marinavivo_) January 5, 2021
