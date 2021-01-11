Es difícil que tu gesto supuestamente altruista resulte creíble cuando da la sensación de que lo más importante es la publicidad.

Este domingo, el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, salió en todos los medios pala en mano, retirando la nieve de los accesos de varios centros de salud madrileños. Por supuesto, la cuenta de Twitter del PP no tardó en difundir imágenes del evento.

Pero ¿cuánto hay de realidad y cuánto de postureo? Juzguen ustedes mismos. Unas horas después de las imágenes, una tuitera, @ines_teiball, se dio una vuelta por uno de los lugares visitados por Casado y mostró cómo han quedado:

Sus tuits se han hecho virales, con miles de retuits y reacciones:

Esta bien lo de que un politico se remange de vez en cuando, aunque lo que haga sea poco. Lo que ya no me parece también, es que cuando lo hacen llamen a los medios de comunicacion. La buena voluntad, no espera ningun reconocimiento!!

