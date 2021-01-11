Diario Público
Diario Público

Nevada en Madrid El resultado del postureo de Casado: así quedó la puerta que limpió con una pala ante las cámaras

Por

Es difícil que tu gesto supuestamente altruista resulte creíble cuando da la sensación de que lo más importante es la publicidad.

Relacionada: Casado coge la pala para quitar nieve y desata una avalancha de bromas: "Hernia de populismo"

Este domingo, el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, salió en todos los medios pala en mano, retirando la nieve de los accesos de varios centros de salud madrileños. Por supuesto, la cuenta de Twitter del PP no tardó en difundir imágenes del evento.

Pero ¿cuánto hay de realidad y cuánto de postureo? Juzguen ustedes mismos. Unas horas después de las imágenes, una tuitera, @ines_teiball, se dio una vuelta por uno de los lugares visitados por Casado y mostró cómo han quedado:

Sus tuits se han hecho virales, con miles de retuits y reacciones:
En este artículo