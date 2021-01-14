Diario Público
El hilo de personajes famosos muy parecidos, edición española

Hay personas en el mundo que se parecen mucho, y también ocurre con los famosos. Por eso, una tuitera ha querido compartir un hilo de famosos españoles que se parecen entre ellos.

Ha comparado a personajes de todo tipo, desde Alberto Chicote y Arkano, hasta Chelo García Cortés y Enrique San Francisco.

Tras sus mensajes, muchos tuiteros han dejado volar su imaginación y han publicado sus propias comparaciones.
