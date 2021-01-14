El hilo de personajes famosos muy parecidos, edición española

Hay personas en el mundo que se parecen mucho, y también ocurre con los famosos. Por eso, una tuitera ha querido compartir un hilo de famosos españoles que se parecen entre ellos.
Ha comparado a personajes de todo tipo, desde Alberto Chicote y Arkano, hasta Chelo García Cortés y Enrique San Francisco.
Tras sus mensajes, muchos tuiteros han dejado volar su imaginación y han publicado sus propias comparaciones.
abro hilo de personas que parecen la misma persona pero que no lo son spanish edition
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
karlos arguiñano y carlos sobera pic.twitter.com/d9mKbeoRD3
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
chicote y arkano pic.twitter.com/rwCvaWDzgT
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
pedro piqueras y bertin osborne pic.twitter.com/nUpY1rl2uV
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
clara lago y kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/rSfCPfYdXT
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
jordan peele y jorge javier vazquez pic.twitter.com/ely5TeqjpD
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
millie bobby brown y marru pic.twitter.com/TfLiQVB8dS
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
miki nadal y el monaguillo pic.twitter.com/3YJ0zJdPCs
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
chelo garcia cortes y enrique san francisco pic.twitter.com/usrPTY0MUU
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
ana milan y nagore robles pic.twitter.com/BSU9j8trus
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
mercedes milla y luca modric pic.twitter.com/C9CkBfTSrI
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
carlos II y rosalia pic.twitter.com/H2Fs79I88c
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
maria patiño y dorothy de la isla pic.twitter.com/JhMvzpvRkH
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
luna masterchef y maika de la isla pic.twitter.com/HKp1Q9MxF8
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
noemi galera y maialen (sigo sin saber cual es cual) pic.twitter.com/xBKWlgXl0W
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
inma la isla y penelope cruz pic.twitter.com/NH9065XQmZ
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
toñi moreno y ana rosa quintana pic.twitter.com/cWL91g7ZOd
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
jesus navas y jesus castro pic.twitter.com/h3ZEXSxW55
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
antonio orozco y tony aguilar pic.twitter.com/BUJHAi0iCP
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
zapatero y mr bean pic.twitter.com/2NppZECdMO
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
el novio de la ayuso y willyrex pic.twitter.com/XOzj2uEXxK
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
laura marano (la de austin y ally) y auronAplay pic.twitter.com/WYmsDRZHS5
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
sergio ramos y amy (the big bang theory) pic.twitter.com/OIHHuL3uxh
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
ana torroja y alba reche (hay q poner vision de futuro) pic.twitter.com/ZJVOoSsyCD
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
ibai y brays efe pic.twitter.com/PpUhjRWWLq
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
sara socas y claudia salas pic.twitter.com/2BwKtaTmMN
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
albert baro (joan merli) y joan ot pic.twitter.com/74vMiaqmYb
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
abascal y miguel bose pic.twitter.com/mHfhdlh9XL
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
pedro sanchez y can yaman sin barba pic.twitter.com/hHNYU2F6yj
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
miguel de cervantes y el cigala pic.twitter.com/B21N2yL4Fj
— ce???????? (@llceliall) January 12, 2021
Marta de la isla y Andrea Duro pic.twitter.com/fG81C2Qtq3
— Yaiza ???? (@Yaiza_D10) January 12, 2021
Pero como no están estos dos si son IGUALES
Bardem y Jeffrey Dean Morgan pic.twitter.com/foOpB5ezBu
— maria.???? (@mariiahrainbow) January 12, 2021
el profesor y el padre de los protegidos pic.twitter.com/nzo949jhG7
— mabel crash (@maddunia) January 12, 2021
Shawn Mendes y Marc Márquez pic.twitter.com/bxVmCf7Zm8
— SAII estresada por examenes ???? (@Saioakidrauhl) January 12, 2021
Jesús Calleja y Owen Wilson pic.twitter.com/pQBYMv5wcx
— lore ???? (@moonlightclarke) January 12, 2021
Blanca Romero e Inma Cuesta pic.twitter.com/58DyxMtqLI
— Elena Lopez (@elolag96) January 12, 2021
Por favor Begoña Villacís y Meghan Markle ???? pic.twitter.com/Cm7UDyad09
— Alonso???? (@AlonsoXelSabio) January 12, 2021
Macarena García y Camila Cabello pic.twitter.com/QKXO3fB0l4
— charlotte (@carlotatomas_) January 12, 2021
La hermana de Juan Cuesta en la Aqui no hay quien viva y Ana Pastor Julián pic.twitter.com/28CmcIfu3k
— Breadface (@Jennyveiga02) January 12, 2021
El padre de Los protegidos y Màxim Huerta pic.twitter.com/8fXe8yCrdt
— Berta (@bets_okay) January 12, 2021
Toda mi infancia pensando que eran las mismas personas pic.twitter.com/LdAhfRCy19
— ???????????????????? (@miguems) January 12, 2021
