Los idiomas son importantes, y más en un mundo globalizado, pero el caso de Philip Crowter es de otra galaxia. Twitter se ha rendido a los pies del reportero después de que se hiciese viral un vídeo en el que se mostraba dando cobertura en seis idiomas diferentes con una pronunciación exquisita. Español, francés, inglés, portugués, alemán y luxemburgués son las lenguas que este periodista domina a la perfección.

From Dalton to Washington, here's my coverage for @AP_GMS of last week's events in French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Luxembourgish, in that order. pic.twitter.com/P6FGnbcRkr

— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) January 12, 2021