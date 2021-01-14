Los idiomas son importantes, y más en un mundo globalizado, pero el caso de Philip Crowter es de otra galaxia. Twitter se ha rendido a los pies del reportero después de que se hiciese viral un vídeo en el que se mostraba dando cobertura en seis idiomas diferentes con una pronunciación exquisita. Español, francés, inglés, portugués, alemán y luxemburgués son las lenguas que este periodista domina a la perfección.
From Dalton to Washington, here's my coverage for @AP_GMS of last week's events in French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Luxembourgish, in that order. pic.twitter.com/P6FGnbcRkr
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) January 12, 2021
El reportero freelance lleva años cubriendo la información política desde Estado Unidos y trabajando para medios de diferentes países. CNN, MSNBC, Fox, BBC, Associated Press, France24 o Radio Canadá son algunos de los medios que cuentan con este impresionante políglota.
Algunos de los periodistas más aclamados de la actualidad española como Mónica Carrillo o Emilio Domenech (Nanisimo) no han podido evitar quedarse perplejos ante el dominio del periodista. "Esto es ponernos en nuestro sitio", ha comentado Carrillo en sus redes.
Esto es ponernos en nuestro sitio. ???? https://t.co/mS8sWrl0y4
— Mónica Carrillo (@MonicaCarrillo) January 13, 2021
puto amo nivel: pic.twitter.com/2T2lhzIOD3
— Emilio Doménech (@Nanisimo) January 13, 2021
Y no solo sus compañeros de profesión han quedado impresionados, todo Twitter lo ha coronado como el 'crack' de los idiomas.
Puto crack! Ya no es que domine los idiomas, Es la entonación !????Nivel "con el portugués flipasteis , pero ya con el alemán os dejo con el culo torcido "
— Silvia Pérez (@silvinhacampu1) January 13, 2021
Jooooder... el Matías Prat del mundo. Puto amo pic.twitter.com/e54Zg3W3Bh
— Oscar.E (@EoscarHV) January 13, 2021
madre del amor hermoso el google traslator en carne y hueso!, nivel dios!
— Raúl G. Coto (@RaulGCoto) January 13, 2021
