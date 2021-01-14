Diario Público
El reportero de los idiomas El reportero políglota que causa admiración y envidia: cubre el asalto al Capitolio en seis idiomas

Por

Los idiomas son importantes, y más en un mundo globalizado, pero el caso de Philip Crowter es de otra galaxia. Twitter se ha rendido a los pies del reportero después de que se hiciese viral un vídeo en el que se mostraba dando cobertura en seis idiomas diferentes con una pronunciación exquisita. Español, francés, inglés, portugués, alemán y luxemburgués son las lenguas que este periodista domina a la perfección.

El reportero freelance lleva años cubriendo la información política desde Estado Unidos y trabajando para medios de diferentes países.  CNN, MSNBC, Fox, BBC, Associated Press, France24 o Radio Canadá son algunos de los medios que cuentan con este impresionante políglota.

Algunos de los periodistas más aclamados de la actualidad española como Mónica Carrillo o Emilio Domenech (Nanisimo) no han podido evitar quedarse perplejos ante el dominio del periodista. "Esto es ponernos en nuestro sitio", ha comentado Carrillo en sus redes.


Y no solo sus compañeros de profesión han quedado impresionados, todo Twitter lo ha coronado como el 'crack' de los idiomas.

 