Donde están los tuiteros españoles siempre hay cachondeo. La cadena de deportes estadounidense CBS Sports lanzó este fin de semana una pregunta a sus seguidores a través de Twitter. Se podría traducir por algo como: "¿Cuál es la foto en la que un atleta ha salido mejor jamás?".
What's the coolest an athlete has ever looked in a photo/screenshot?
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 23, 2021
Los tuiteros respondieron en masa, con imágenes icónicas de los mejores momentos de deportistas como Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Simone Biles, Tommie Smith, Brandi Chastain o Usain Bolt. En cuanto a los tuiteros españoles... nos han regalado unas buenas risas con sus descacharrantes respuestas:
La imagen está borrosa por la velocidad. https://t.co/gwEEUt6rTO pic.twitter.com/fiYc8JJLMn
— XI (@ACS__11) January 24, 2021
https://t.co/IEE6pCRtiP pic.twitter.com/zZbO7KJMET
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) January 25, 2021
https://t.co/ZrgydTW1hr pic.twitter.com/WgpvOmkN2f
— Usagi2099 (@usagi2099) January 24, 2021
https://t.co/Sw6CO5psJA pic.twitter.com/A2ebvpfupM
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) January 24, 2021
— La Yaya Danger ???????????? (@DangerousYayos) January 24, 2021
Tengo mis dudas... https://t.co/6i0iOFBAl5 pic.twitter.com/lrbYCRxoBA
— H ΦπΞSTΦ π E-RD (@honestonerd) January 24, 2021
https://t.co/LXpBd5KHNo pic.twitter.com/OOlpPXdDi2
— ♠️R.L.Hutto♠️ (@JoserraeRlhutto) January 24, 2021
— ????????_???????????????????? (@el_Jorda) January 25, 2021
https://t.co/LXpBd5KHNo pic.twitter.com/NRo5mnE3dQ
— ♠️R.L.Hutto♠️ (@JoserraeRlhutto) January 25, 2021
— Jonh mamón (@Jonh_mamon) January 24, 2021
— Jonh mamón (@Jonh_mamon) January 24, 2021
https://t.co/wB7r2dkEu2 pic.twitter.com/3ZKsnNH7e3
— Bokerón Avinagrao (@BAvinagrao) January 25, 2021
Insuperable https://t.co/pYN3Bw2apd pic.twitter.com/CfvVu997bU
— Axel Zuazubizkar (@axelZuaZ) January 24, 2021
https://t.co/g1bQvDflN9 pic.twitter.com/ZHCXyq5Juk
— Almeria's Facts (@AlmeriaFacts) January 24, 2021
https://t.co/1AdDX7BIGU pic.twitter.com/XPtGl6noka
— Sergio Soler (@SergioLizewski) January 25, 2021
https://t.co/MoPa9v5peu pic.twitter.com/hUXYgsvCWV
— ElKurro SuS VIGILA (@ElKurrro) January 25, 2021
https://t.co/249I54DVCc pic.twitter.com/WZhaXN6ALw
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) January 25, 2021
https://t.co/C5XsIHMa3v pic.twitter.com/BCl9BYxePg
— Nacho Garcia (@nachoeneg) January 25, 2021
https://t.co/DDJr1eq773 pic.twitter.com/Maiivbx6GC
— Borinot (@Zangolotino4) January 25, 2021
https://t.co/MzPMmFgBpa pic.twitter.com/EK6UYiQ8IN
— ClutchDAWg (@sorrow_91) January 25, 2021
