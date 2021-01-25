Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Las descacharrantes respuestas de los tuiteros españoles a la pregunta de una cadena de deportes de EEUU

Por

Donde están los tuiteros españoles siempre hay cachondeo. La cadena de deportes estadounidense CBS Sports lanzó este fin de semana una pregunta a sus seguidores a través de Twitter. Se podría traducir por algo como: "¿Cuál es la foto en la que un atleta ha salido mejor jamás?".

Los tuiteros respondieron en masa, con imágenes icónicas de los mejores momentos de deportistas como Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Simone Biles, Tommie Smith, Brandi Chastain o Usain Bolt. En cuanto a los tuiteros españoles... nos han regalado unas buenas risas con sus descacharrantes respuestas:

En este artículo