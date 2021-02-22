Diario Público
Diario Público

La emocionante narración del hermano del campeón del mundo de snowboard cross Lucas Eguibar

Por

Los hermanos Eguibar son dos amantes del snowboard cross. En el caso de Lucas, ganó el campeonato del mundo en esta materia el pasado 11 de febrero, mientras que Nico Eguibar vio cómo su carrera se truncaba tras sufrir un aparatoso accidente cuando se estaba preparando para los juegos Olímpicos del año 2014.

Las secuelas de este grave accidente le dejaron una lesión cerebral permanente, por la que tiene dificultades para moverse y para hablar, pero eso no le ha hecho dejar de amar el deporte.

Prueba de ello es la emoción que vivió cuando su hermano se proclamó campeón del mundo. En un vídeo subido por Ramón Salaverría se puede escuchar a Nico narrando el momento con absoluta emoción.

"Para hacer la mejor narración deportiva, no importa que no seas un locutor profesional. No importa que un accidente de moto te pusiera la vida más difícil. Lo que importa es que se trata de la final del campeonato del mundo y es tu hermano quien compite. Maravilloso", se puede leer en el tuit que acompaña al vídeo.

Los tuiteros se han mostrado emocionados por la narración de Nico y felices por la victoria de Lucas.
En este artículo