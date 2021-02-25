Diario Público
CHIQUITO DE LA CALZADA Málaga homenajea a Chiquito con una escultura de dos metros y los tuiteros, con sus memes

Gregorio Sánchez, más conocido como Chiquito de la Calzada, tendrá una escultura de bronce de dos metros en el parque malagueño que lleva su nombre.

La escultura es un homenaje de la Asociación del Humorismo Español (ASHUME) y ha sido presentada este jueves 25 de febrero en Madrid, aún en barro, en el estudio del escultor Ramón Chaparro. El objetivo es el de que, una vez bañada en bronce, sea trasladada a Málaga.

El presidente de ASHUME, Tony Antonio, ha explicado que la iniciativa de esta escultura surgió unos días después de la muerte del humorista y ha contado tanto con el beneplácito de la familia como del alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre.

"Es un homenaje a una persona que rompió moldes y que fue muy reconocido, aunque es verdad que ese éxito le llegó tarde. Pero si se piensa bien, para un artista nunca es tarde", ha comentado el presidente de los humoristas españoles.

Conocido en nuestro país por sus "no puedorrrr", "cuidadorrrr" e incluso el "hasta luego Lucas", sus inicios en el mundo de la comedia no fueron en su España natal, sino en Japón.

Chiquito fue único, así lo demostró con Jean Claude Van Damme.

Sus seguidores al saber la noticia, han llenado las redes rindiéndole su propio homenaje.

Pase el tiempo que pase, Chiquito de la Calzada será eterno.
