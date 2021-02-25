Gregorio Sánchez, más conocido como Chiquito de la Calzada, tendrá una escultura de bronce de dos metros en el parque malagueño que lleva su nombre.
La escultura es un homenaje de la Asociación del Humorismo Español (ASHUME) y ha sido presentada este jueves 25 de febrero en Madrid, aún en barro, en el estudio del escultor Ramón Chaparro. El objetivo es el de que, una vez bañada en bronce, sea trasladada a Málaga.
El presidente de ASHUME, Tony Antonio, ha explicado que la iniciativa de esta escultura surgió unos días después de la muerte del humorista y ha contado tanto con el beneplácito de la familia como del alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre.
"Es un homenaje a una persona que rompió moldes y que fue muy reconocido, aunque es verdad que ese éxito le llegó tarde. Pero si se piensa bien, para un artista nunca es tarde", ha comentado el presidente de los humoristas españoles.
Don Chiquito de la Calzada
???? @tve_tve pic.twitter.com/ZRkZCYBbLg
— El Rancio°® (@elranciosevilla) February 23, 2021
Conocido en nuestro país por sus "no puedorrrr", "cuidadorrrr" e incluso el "hasta luego Lucas", sus inicios en el mundo de la comedia no fueron en su España natal, sino en Japón.
No todos los días váis a ver una fotografía de Chiquito de la Calzada en Japón, luciendo la vestimenta tradicional. pic.twitter.com/UK4fl0iSlh
— Manuel de Moya Martínez (@Manuel_dM_M) December 2, 2020
Chiquito fue único, así lo demostró con Jean Claude Van Damme.
No olvidemos nunca que esto sucedió: #JeanClaudeVanDamme vs #ChiquitoDeLaCalzada. Duelo de patadas. pic.twitter.com/6waCdaaisG
— Álex Oliveres (@AlexOliveres) July 29, 2020
Sus seguidores al saber la noticia, han llenado las redes rindiéndole su propio homenaje.
No tan Chiquito de la Calzada https://t.co/4Ufj1YzGEw
— ???????????????????????? (@ailaikpoteirous) February 25, 2021
Pocas cosas nos unen más a los españoles que Chiquito de la Calzada. Chiquito es mi bandera.
— Gabriel Cebrián (@Gaceru) February 25, 2021
Bien por la iniciativa...
Deberían revisar la altura de la escultura.
¿...Por qué le llamaban "Chiquito"?
Seguramente porque medía mucho menos de 2 metros.
¿...Te das cuen?https://t.co/23abAbH382
— KinChu (@Mpmsm2010) February 25, 2021
Pase el tiempo que pase, Chiquito de la Calzada será eterno.
Hasta siempre Lucas!
— Chiquito De La Calzada (@chiquitocalzada) November 11, 2017
