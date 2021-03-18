Diario Público
Un niño se gana a todo Twitter con su respuesta a un examen: "¿Quién mató a Goliat?" "El covid"

Cuando hablamos de lo que ha supuesto la pandemia para nuestras vidas, pocas veces no acordamos de los más peques. A ellos también les ha afectado  mucho el coronavirus, rompiendo sus esquemas y generándoles un "cacao mental" que se traduce a veces en expresiones y ocurrencias descacharrantes. Ejemplo de ello ha sido la respuesta de este niño anónimo, que preguntado en un examen por "¿Quién mato a Goliat?", responde "El covid".

De otro estilo, pero también graciosísima y viral fue la reacción de Bea ante el inicio de pandemia de hace un año. La niña no entendía por qué no podía salir a la calle. Ella se quedó en casa, dándonos ejemplo a todos con sus dos añitos.