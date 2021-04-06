"Así es el interior del avión supersónico que el Pentágono quiere como Air Force One. El prototipo incluye dos suites y está fabricado con materiales de lujo. Podrá volar a la velocidad de la luz". Este mensaje publicado en la cuenta de Twitter del diario La Razón está dando mucho que hablar. Y es que, lo de las dos suites parece una maravilla, y lo de los materiales de lujo, suena fetén... Pero lo que que volará "a la velocidad de la luz" ha acabado de petar la cabeza a los tuiteros.

Evidentemente, y salvo que Albert Einstein estuviera muy equivocado, se trata de un error al subir la noticia a las redes, y lo que supuestamente superará esa aeronave es la velocidad del sonido. Y, bueno, el que esté libre de lapsus que tire la primera piedra. Lo que pasa es que los tuiteros tienen la genial virtud de convertir todo en un motivo para las risas, y esta no podía ser una excepción:

