"Así es el interior del avión supersónico que el Pentágono quiere como Air Force One. El prototipo incluye dos suites y está fabricado con materiales de lujo. Podrá volar a la velocidad de la luz". Este mensaje publicado en la cuenta de Twitter del diario La Razón está dando mucho que hablar. Y es que, lo de las dos suites parece una maravilla, y lo de los materiales de lujo, suena fetén... Pero lo que que volará "a la velocidad de la luz" ha acabado de petar la cabeza a los tuiteros.
Con ese avión te puedes encontrar a Chenoa yendo.
— Nájera Retro (@NajeraRetrogame) April 5, 2021
Evidentemente, y salvo que Albert Einstein estuviera muy equivocado, se trata de un error al subir la noticia a las redes, y lo que supuestamente superará esa aeronave es la velocidad del sonido. Y, bueno, el que esté libre de lapsus que tire la primera piedra. Lo que pasa es que los tuiteros tienen la genial virtud de convertir todo en un motivo para las risas, y esta no podía ser una excepción:
— Daniel Martínez Camp (@DMCSevilla) April 5, 2021
JAQUE MATE, ALBERT EINSTEIN
— Ester Katty Anna (@EsterRubio2) April 5, 2021
Si lo coge Biden, cuando acabe el viaje seremos más viejos que él.
Yo quiero de lo que fuman en La Razón pic.twitter.com/U8TzTcAh38
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) April 5, 2021
Y lo llamarán el Halcón Milenario, en nada con motor de curvatura. https://t.co/fUniSnqutK
— ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???? (@NoMePeguesMucho) April 6, 2021
Mira, como el Halcón Milenario!! pic.twitter.com/GIOtFhNq7L
— Ambaixada de St. Esteve de les Roures a Madrid (@SEDRembassyMAD) April 6, 2021
Y en cuanto hace el corredor de Kessel eh? Ehhh? Ehhhhh?
— Toni (@Toninozzr) April 5, 2021
Lo chungo de la velocidad de la luz es que no disfrutas del paisaje.
— Waifulogy (@waifulogy) April 5, 2021
Estará impulsado por un Vasco corriendo en cinta.
— M. Valerón (@MValern1) April 5, 2021
Halcón milenario?
— xaVi mastrat os #FemXarxa ????✊???????? (@CDRxavimastrat) April 5, 2021
Los de La Razón calculando la velocidad del habiòm pic.twitter.com/Qk9sk1T9vF
— Perito Caelbajo (@PerillaRela) April 6, 2021
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) April 5, 2021
La Razón a las leyes de la física:
"¿De que vas Bitter Kas?"
— Lord Siniestro (@LordSiniestro) April 5, 2021
JAQUE MATE, ALBERT EINSTEIN
— Ester Katty Anna (@EsterRubio2) April 5, 2021
— All of you fascists bound to lose (@OmillyViq) April 5, 2021
A mí me parece bien que vuele a la velocidad de la luz. Pero que no lo llamen avión! https://t.co/bOzlEkTkHK
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) April 6, 2021
Si va a la velocidad de la luz será superlumínico, no supersónico https://t.co/ckCvZtYjr0
— Fuckowski (@fuckowski) April 5, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>