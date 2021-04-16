Diario Público
Vox Pinchazo de Vox en un acto en un barrio obrero de Madrid: "Este es el camino, llevarlos a la irrelevancia"

Foto del acto de Vox en Orcasitas difundida en Twitter por Féliz López-Rey, concejal de Más Madrid.
Vox organizó este miércoles un acto en Orcasitas, un barrio obrero de Madrid, y el resultado no fue el esperado.

El vecindario respondió haciéndole el vacío al partido ultra.

No hubo protestas ni cargas policiales, como había sucedido en Vallecas, de modo que la repercusión del acto fue nula.

¿Dónde está la noticia? "Simplemente, no pasó nada", explica Félix López-Rey, concejal de Más Madrid. "El barrio les dio la espalda pacífica y democráticamente".

Es más, algunos tuiteros aseguran que había más policías y guardaespaldas que simpatizantes.

El pinchazo de Vox en Orcasitas fue ampliamente comentado en Twitter.
