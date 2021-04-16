Vox organizó este miércoles un acto en Orcasitas, un barrio obrero de Madrid, y el resultado no fue el esperado.
Imagen del acto de la ultraderecha en el barrio obrero de Orcasitas, Madrid. Si no fuera por el blanqueo que hacen de ella el PP y determinados medios de comunicación, serían bastante irrelevantes. pic.twitter.com/NEllCWjgPe
— Agustín Moreno (@MorenoG_Agustin) April 15, 2021
El vecindario respondió haciéndole el vacío al partido ultra.
Los vecinos de Orcasitas dieron la respuesta merecida a quienes fueron a llevar a su barrio el discurso del odio. Les pusieron en el lugar que les corresponde: solos en el rincón. https://t.co/JRGoO2mvYf
— Nacho Murgui (@Nacho_Murgui) April 15, 2021
No hubo protestas ni cargas policiales, como había sucedido en Vallecas, de modo que la repercusión del acto fue nula.
Vox ha estado hoy en Orcasitas, otro barrio obrero del Sur de la Ciudad de Madrid.
Lo habéis oído en las noticias? No verdad. Ha ido tan poco gente que no era noticiable.
Pues eso, la indiferencia mediática y popular es su peor enemiga. pic.twitter.com/29L7RXdsfe
— Víctor Huertas (@VictorHB14) April 15, 2021
¿Dónde está la noticia? "Simplemente, no pasó nada", explica Félix López-Rey, concejal de Más Madrid. "El barrio les dio la espalda pacífica y democráticamente".
¿NO ES NOTICIA?
Hoy estuvo Vox en el barrio de Orcasitas (vinieron en un autobús y se montaron su acto electoral) y simplemente, no pasó nada.
Eso sí: EL BARRIO DE ORCASITAS LES DIÓ LA ESPALDA PACÍFICA Y DEMOCRÁTICAMENTE. pic.twitter.com/1eT387lCNq
— Félix López-Rey (@FelixLopez_Rey) April 14, 2021
Es más, algunos tuiteros aseguran que había más policías y guardaespaldas que simpatizantes.
Pinchazo de los fascistas de VOX en Orcasitas...hay más policía nacional, municipal y guardaespaldas que gente. pic.twitter.com/3zkGiHo0AN
— Fernando Sebastián #YOMEVACUNO (@FernandoSebas73) April 14, 2021
El pinchazo de Vox en Orcasitas fue ampliamente comentado en Twitter.
Exitazo de VOX en Orcasitas pic.twitter.com/Vf8mx1nVkb
— Manolo Breñas (@ManuB72179071) April 15, 2021
Vox en Orcasitas. ????¿No hubiera sido mejor dar el mitin en una terraza? Hasta seis pueden estar en una mesa. Y aún habría sobrado alguna silla. pic.twitter.com/5z4gzPmTfM
— Pedro_h (@_pedro_h_73) April 15, 2021
¡¡Grande Orcasitas!! mostrando el camino para no caer en el juego de los que solo son capaces de crecer en la bronca y el insulto. https://t.co/t00yQwTf36
— La Preeeensa (@LaPreeeensa) April 15, 2021
Este es el camino, llevarlos a irrelevancia.
— Máximo Hortet /❤???????? (@mhortet) April 15, 2021
