Fin del estado de alarmaUn sanitario denuncia con este vídeo una fiesta delante del hospital donde pasa una guardia en Madrid: "Esta es la libertad que quieren estos energúmenos"

Por

La primera noche sin el estado de alarma ha provocado revuelo después de que en muchas ciudades de España se vieran imágenes de aglomeraciones y fiestas callejeras.

 

Daniel Savoini, un sanitario muy activo en redes sociales, tuiteó un video que le pareció escandaloso y que se ha hecho viral. Enfrente del centro donde trabajaba esta noche de guardia decenas de personas andaban de fiesta sin ningún tipo de control por la distancia social. "

 

Madrid. Turno de noche en una UCI covid. Estas son mis vistas ahora mismo. Esta es la libertad que quieren estos energúmenos. Se nos está quedando una sociedad bonita…", decía en su tuit.

Las respuestas han sido de la misma incredulidad que el sanitario.

Más de Tremending