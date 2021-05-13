TwitterLos memes más descacharrantes del nuevo peinado sin coleta de Pablo Iglesias

Por

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, se ha cortado la coleta. El diario La Vanguardia lo contó ayer (con foto de Dani Gago).

Iglesias, que el pasado día 4 anunció su retirada de la política no ha podido evitar volver a ser noticia por su nuevo peinado (en algunos casos de forma muy curiosa). Tampoco la consecuencia más divertida de esa foto: los memes.

Estos son algunos de los más cachondos:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas