TwitterLos memes más descacharrantes del nuevo peinado sin coleta de Pablo Iglesias
El exvicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, se ha cortado la coleta. El diario La Vanguardia lo contó ayer (con foto de Dani Gago).
Iglesias, que el pasado día 4 anunció su retirada de la política no ha podido evitar volver a ser noticia por su nuevo peinado (en algunos casos de forma muy curiosa). Tampoco la consecuencia más divertida de esa foto: los memes.
Estos son algunos de los más cachondos:
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 12, 2021
El Coletas pic.twitter.com/wrF2ZtzcgL
— DocHollyday7 (@DHollyday7) May 12, 2021
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 12, 2021
Increíble el nuevo @Pantomima_Full pic.twitter.com/3CrUyjVcb0
— Gabriel Méndez.N (@GabNicolai) May 12, 2021
Twitter y 'El Coletas'. pic.twitter.com/3v4bPGYXO4
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 12, 2021
Pablo, disimula un poquito, por favor pic.twitter.com/prsqC2P4UF
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) May 12, 2021
Ojito que por ese corte de pelo su plan puede ser afiliarse al PP para sabotearlo desde dentro. pic.twitter.com/g3I7eZT1Hy
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) May 12, 2021
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) May 12, 2021
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 12, 2021
— Usuario Arroba (@Mongolear) May 12, 2021
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) May 12, 2021
Nooo hombre no pic.twitter.com/prWROHsFos
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) May 12, 2021
Menudo cambio de look de @PabloIglesias pic.twitter.com/czCitjU0dJ
— PascÜ™ (@PascuOnFire) May 12, 2021
— Elpaquito_3 (@elpaquito_3) May 12, 2021
'Breaking Bad' feat. El Coletas. pic.twitter.com/OaWrZEjoyk
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 12, 2021
No me quiero ir, señor Iglesias pic.twitter.com/zMxWQKzPer
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 12, 2021
???? ULTIMA HORA: La coleta de @PabloIglesias se independiza para formar su propio partido.
— Иван Грозный ∞ ???????? (@SagiTARDIS) May 12, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 12, 2021
Serás traidor… pic.twitter.com/FwQEAmeXHv
— Larry Walters (@LarryWalters_) May 12, 2021
¿Conoces a Paul Churches? pic.twitter.com/hbQ0FHqFzO
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) May 12, 2021
El niño murciélago ¡DESCUBIERTO EN UNA CUEVA! pic.twitter.com/eUPRc1Q571
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) May 12, 2021
— Mr.Wanchope (@WanchopeMr) May 12, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) May 12, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) May 12, 2021
Las ruedas del carrito del supermercado. pic.twitter.com/WspYO0Fzg6
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) May 12, 2021
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) May 12, 2021
Ah shit, here we go again pic.twitter.com/nQGvUVo4pa
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) May 12, 2021
– Maestro, ya me he cortado la coleta y me he leído el libro, ahora enséñeme el camino del Tao… pic.twitter.com/aVmYj7uHmt
— Dr. Bizarro (@Dr_Bizzarro) May 12, 2021
