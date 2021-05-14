Gerard Piqué"En Madrid somos de derecha y de revés": la llamativa lona que anuncia la Copa Davis en la Gran Vía de Madrid
La nueva campaña publicitaria de la Copa Davis ha conseguido el objetivo que quería: la promoción del torneo a cargo de Kosmos, empresa fundada por Gerard Piqué, ha sido viralizada en redes sociales.
"En Madrid somos de derecha y de revés", reza el cartel publicitario. La derecha ha sonreído al mirar la lona recordando la reciente victoria de Ayuso y la izquierda se ha lamido las heridas. Lo habitual.
Y las reacciones en Twitter, por supuesto, no han faltado.
El que es de derecha y de revés es Piqué. pic.twitter.com/xIByRn8IJK
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) May 14, 2021
???? Gerard Piqué cuelga una lona en Gran Vía para promocionar la @CopaDavis
???? "En Madrid somos de derecha y de revés" pic.twitter.com/Kaa3WHw1If
— Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) May 14, 2021
"Queríamos hacer mucho ruido y que se hable de la Copa Davis", Marc Carrión, director de marketing de Kosmos (empresa de Piqué) a Mundo Deportivo. Objetivo cumplido. pic.twitter.com/gar1hIdojg
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 14, 2021
Mis respetos, @3gerardpique. pic.twitter.com/tLgc8Pid6L
— kantinu (@kantinu) May 14, 2021
Piqué también pone una lona en Madrid, en la Gran Vía. En Madrid somos de derecha… y de revés. Promoción de la Copa Davis pic.twitter.com/gE2bcPnl8o
— Edu Polo (@EduPolo) May 14, 2021
Esta es la lona que Gerard Piqué ha colgado en Madrid como promo de la nueva Davis… ???? pic.twitter.com/VWlz1hotCv
— Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 14, 2021
