La nueva campaña publicitaria de la Copa Davis ha conseguido el objetivo que quería: la promoción del torneo a cargo de Kosmos, empresa fundada por Gerard Piqué, ha sido viralizada en redes sociales.

"En Madrid somos de derecha y de revés", reza el cartel publicitario. La derecha ha sonreído al mirar la lona recordando la reciente victoria de Ayuso y la izquierda se ha lamido las heridas. Lo habitual.

Y las reacciones en Twitter, por supuesto, no han faltado.

