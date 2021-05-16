Ortega Smith jeepCachondeo en Twitter por una foto de Ortega Smith subido al techo de un jeep para "defender el arte románico"
Hace unos días, el diputado de Vox Javier Ortega Smith acudía a Palencia en un viaje en el que posteó varias fotos en sus perfiles de redes sociales.
El político ultraderechista aparece en una de las imágenes subido a un jeep, en otra dando de comer a una vaca… Imágenes que recuerdan a las de Abascal corriendo por una autopista sin demasiado contexto.
Gran fin de semana en Palencia defendiendo el arte románico y el mundo rural. Seguimos ???????????? pic.twitter.com/qLNhaHDrdA
— Javier Ortega Smith (@Ortega_Smith) May 9, 2021
Los tuiteros más afilados no han tardado en sacar las uñas para reírse un rato a costa de Ortega Smith.
La bóveda de cañón atrapa a su presa y la escamocha contra el ábside. https://t.co/Ioj0mIGzXV
— Julio Lleonart (@juliolleonart) May 14, 2021
Cuidao, Javier, que por subirse a un jeep hay quienes van a la cárcel. Mejor vuelve a la natación transfronteriza. https://t.co/SiZk14tH8p
— Juan Pina (@JuanPina) May 16, 2021
¿Defenderlo de qué? ¿De los arcos apuntados del sinvergüenza del gótico? Impagable la mirada de la vaca: "qué cojones hace éste…" total. https://t.co/RsYgINp4NQ
— Sergio A ????️???? (@Haldir_1986) May 15, 2021
Ortega Smith cree que el románico se caza. En la imagen, intentando avistar una manada de pantocratores. El hombre contra la bestia pic.twitter.com/syU3yl7ty4
— Laura Cornejo (@lauracorama) May 14, 2021
Ortega Smith defendiendo cosas que no están en peligro subido a un Land Rover.
Si alguien ve algo de sentido a este cuadro, que me lo explique, por el amor de Vishnu. pic.twitter.com/1I4t8sdmKE
— Pelícano manchú ????☠️ ???????? (@Mortimer_Fu) May 16, 2021
Se ha subido al Land Rover a defender al románico de las embestidas del gótico. pic.twitter.com/HuKKQQhHks
— MAG (@MAGuisado) May 15, 2021
