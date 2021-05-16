Alfonso Guerra"Definitivamente su tiempo paso hace muchas décadas": críticas a Alfonso Guerra, que volvió a cargar contra la izquierda española
"La izquierda no tiene el fuste necesario para defender España". Esas han sido las palabras de Alfonso Guerra, vicepresidente del Gobierno con Felipe González, en una entrevista en el diario El Mundo.
Las polémicas palabras siguen en la línea habitual de Guerra, bastante crítico con la actual cúpula del PSOE y con Pedro Sánchez.
Durante la extensa entrevista también apunta que a Pablo Iglesias, de encontrárselo, tan solo le saludaría y "no diría nada más". Y defendió a Juan Carlos I con una frase que también podría llenar portadas: "La gente es muy mezquina. ¿Que luego la ley tiene que intervenir por cuestiones de finanzas? Pues que lo haga. Pero lo de las faldas ya es el colmo. Vamos a anular una construcción de la democracia por las faldas. Vamos, hombre", arguye.
Éramos pocos y parió Alfonso Guerra pic.twitter.com/Q27G2zH9d4
— Juan Tortosa (@juanjtortosa) May 16, 2021
Las redes han quedado muy sorprendidas con las respuestas de Guerra y así lo han hecho saber en redes sociales.
Alfonso Guerra y Felipe González fueron dos terroristas de estado que asesinaron y enterraron en cal viva a inocentes. Ese es todo su bagaje político.
— Paco Lobo (@Cazatalentos) May 16, 2021
Alfonso Guerra demostrando que definitivamente su tiempo paso hace muchas décadas … y de paso dando vergüenza ajena. pic.twitter.com/htW4c4GWW7
— Agustín Martínez ???????????? (@Agus_Martinez58) May 16, 2021
Cuando Felipe González, Alfonso Guerra, Leguina y el resto de chavalada se aburran de explicarnos cada fin de semana en EL MUNDO cómo hay que ser de izquierdas de verdad, molaría que les dieran un blog sobre consejos de mujer. Corcuera: "el dolor de regla es psicológico".
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) May 16, 2021
Y lo de Alfonso Guerra. Cada vez más verosímil la teoría de que Felipe y él vinieron a dar un remoce a unos cuantos asuntos para dejar intactas todas las estructuras del franquismo y sus poderes. Este deslenguado siempre fue así, peor actor. Felipe vendió la moto de maravilla.
— Rosa María Artal (@rosamariaartal) May 16, 2021
Sin palabras. En "El Mundo". Que pena!!!! pic.twitter.com/B9qiSPwS7c
— Amparo Rubiales (@AmparoRubiales) May 16, 2021
