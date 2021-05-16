Alfonso Guerra"Definitivamente su tiempo paso hace muchas décadas": críticas a Alfonso Guerra, que volvió a cargar contra la izquierda española

Por

"La izquierda no tiene el fuste necesario para defender España". Esas han sido las palabras de Alfonso Guerra, vicepresidente del Gobierno con Felipe González, en una entrevista en el diario El Mundo.

Las polémicas palabras siguen en la línea habitual de Guerra, bastante crítico con la actual cúpula del PSOE y con Pedro Sánchez.

Durante la extensa entrevista también apunta que a Pablo Iglesias, de encontrárselo, tan solo le saludaría y "no diría nada más". Y defendió a Juan Carlos I con una frase que también podría llenar portadas: "La gente es muy mezquina. ¿Que luego la ley tiene que intervenir por cuestiones de finanzas? Pues que lo haga. Pero lo de las faldas ya es el colmo. Vamos a anular una construcción de la democracia por las faldas. Vamos, hombre", arguye.

Las redes han quedado muy sorprendidas con las respuestas de Guerra y así lo han hecho saber en redes sociales.

Más de Tremending