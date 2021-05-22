Una diputada del PP dice que el flamenco nació en Madrid y los tuiteros se encienden: "La versión madrileña del ‘Colón era catalán""

El flamenco nació en Madrid. No, no lo dice el redactor de Tremending, lo afirma Almudena Negro, diputada del Partido Popular en la Asamblea de la Comunidad de Madrid en una intervención en el programa Déjate de Historias.

El vídeo ha corrido como la pólvora y los tuiteros, como siempre, han estado activos con críticas y algún que otro chascarrillo.

Es la versión madrileña del "Colón era catalán".

Tampoco hay que dejar pasar el historial de Negro, que confundió al diputado de Más Madrid, Gómez Perpinyà, con el futbolista Mesut Özil.

Quizá por su historial hubo quien empezó a calentar las palomitas al ver que la cuenta del PP anunciaba y que la buena de Negro iba a ser entrevistada.

