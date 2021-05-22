Una diputada del PP dice que el flamenco nació en Madrid y los tuiteros se encienden: "La versión madrileña del ‘Colón era catalán""
El flamenco nació en Madrid. No, no lo dice el redactor de Tremending, lo afirma Almudena Negro, diputada del Partido Popular en la Asamblea de la Comunidad de Madrid en una intervención en el programa Déjate de Historias.
El vídeo ha corrido como la pólvora y los tuiteros, como siempre, han estado activos con críticas y algún que otro chascarrillo.
"El flamenco nace en Madrid" ????????
Diputada del PP de la Asamblea de Madrid enajenando al pueblo gitano y a pueblo andaluz nuestro patrimonio más valioso.
No se conforman con ser paraíso fiscal, también quieren robarnos la identidad. pic.twitter.com/C3x4Wfkmqo
— Teresa Rodríguez ۞ (@TeresaRodr_) May 21, 2021
Es la versión madrileña del "Colón era catalán".
Nuestra versión de "Cristóbal Colón era catalán". pic.twitter.com/4IVrRY4K22
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) May 21, 2021
Creemos que la Diputada por la Asamblea de Madrid, Almudena Negro ha querido decir otra cosa, pero no lo ha conseguido. La desmemoria sobre lo gitano y sobre Andalucía tienen estas cosas. pic.twitter.com/xLMYSjO0K5
— Fakali (@fakaligitanas) May 21, 2021
Mi investigación ha sido muy ardua señora @almudenanegro:
1 entrar en Google
2 poner "origen del flamenco"
3 darle a buscar
De nada ???? https://t.co/pH4V9csw0c pic.twitter.com/Sqxsl2A1WX
— Jaime Flores ۞????????????✊???????????? ۞ (@Jonkotorro) May 21, 2021
Almudena Negro, diputada del PP, está a un tris de decir que el "pan tumaka" nace en Madriz y que el 95% de los tomates de untar, los cultivan en sus campos.. ????????
— Judit???? (@judit_sinhache) May 21, 2021
Al principio no había nada, era la oscuridad total, y la gente vivía como las fieras. Pero Madrid inventó el sol y, a partir de ese momento, nunca más hubo tristeza y todo fue luz y felicidad.
— A pesar de todo…????️???????? (@jgvillar) May 21, 2021
Tampoco hay que dejar pasar el historial de Negro, que confundió al diputado de Más Madrid, Gómez Perpinyà, con el futbolista Mesut Özil.
No olvidemos que Almudena Negro, la de "el flamenco nació en Madrid", es la misma que confundió al futbolista Ozil con un diputado de Más Madrid pic.twitter.com/8tyTB1WZPC
— Pablo Machuca (@ochinabos) May 21, 2021
Quizá por su historial hubo quien empezó a calentar las palomitas al ver que la cuenta del PP anunciaba y que la buena de Negro iba a ser entrevistada.
Otro capítulo más del club de la comedia
— Israel Martín del Mo (@IsraMartinMoral) May 22, 2021
