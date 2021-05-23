Viva Franco (Battiato): los italianos descubren el "bellissimo" troleo antifascista a los grafitis franquistas de España

Es "bellisimo". Así define el escritor italiano Federico di Vita las pintadas que trolean al franquismo en España. En los últimos días ha surgido un movimiento de troleo antifascista a esos grafitis que ensalzan la figura de Franco.

Tan sólo ha hecho falta incluir una palabra tras las pintadas de "Viva Franco". Algunas personas han destapado sus rotuladores para cambiar radicalmente el significado de esas consignas: Viva Franco Battiato.

Tras la muerte del músico italiano, estas pintadas han cogido fuerza y parece que han aparecido ya en varios puntos de España.

