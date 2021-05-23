Viva Franco (Battiato): los italianos descubren el "bellissimo" troleo antifascista a los grafitis franquistas de España
Es "bellisimo". Así define el escritor italiano Federico di Vita las pintadas que trolean al franquismo en España. En los últimos días ha surgido un movimiento de troleo antifascista a esos grafitis que ensalzan la figura de Franco.
Tan sólo ha hecho falta incluir una palabra tras las pintadas de "Viva Franco". Algunas personas han destapado sus rotuladores para cambiar radicalmente el significado de esas consignas: Viva Franco Battiato.
In Spagna è nato un movimento con lo scopo di aggiungere, su ogni scritta inneggiante al Dittatore Franco, il nome di Battiato. Aspettiamo il parere dei perbenisti antidegrado, per noi in grado di pensare: bellissimo. pic.twitter.com/OldEo54kn7
— Federico di Vita (@federicod1vita) May 21, 2021
Tras la muerte del músico italiano, estas pintadas han cogido fuerza y parece que han aparecido ya en varios puntos de España.
¡Qué bonito es esto!
Los italianos han descubierto una de las acciones callejeras más bonitas de España, convertir las pintadas franquistas en declaraciones de amor al genio de su país, Franco Battiato.
Bellissimo. https://t.co/qPMusGo8Ik
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) May 22, 2021
