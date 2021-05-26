El inusual gesto de Gabriel Rufián al pedir disculpas a Teresa Rodríguez en Twitter

Interesante diálogo el que mantuvieron el pasado lunes en las redes sociales Teresa Rodríguez, diputada en el Parlamento de Andalucía y líder de Anticapitalistas en esa región, y Gabriel Rufián, portavoz de ERC en el Congreso. Los dos han demostrado que a veces Twitter sirve para algo más que para hacer ruido. Los dos políticos intercambiaron opiniones sobre el futuro de la planta de Airbus en Puerto Real (Cádiz) y su posible cierre.

Todo empezó cuando Rodríguez se quejó en Twitter de que ERC hubiera votado en contra de una moción presentada en el Senado por la representante de Adelante Andalucía para mantener abierta la planta de Airbus. Este voto en contra de ERC, sumado al del PSOE, impidió que dicha moción saliera adelante.

Lo explicaba así Teresa Rodríguez en dos tuits. No entendía la andaluza la postura en contra de los independentistas catalanes.

No tardó mucho en reaccionar Gabriel Rufian al tuit de Teresa Rodríguez. El portavoz de ERC reconoció, en un gesto poco habitual, que el voto de su formación en el Senado fue un error y aseguraba que iba a rectificar. Lo decía así:

Rodríguez tomó nota en otro tuit, agradeciendo el gesto. "Rectificar es de sabios", dijo la andaluza.

