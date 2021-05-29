SHAKESPEARE PRESENTADORA"Se le ve bastante bien para tener 405 años": el descacharrante vídeo en el que una presentadora confunde a Shakespeare con el primer vacunado en Reino Unido
Imagen de la presentadora de la cadena argentina. - TWITTER
Este miércoles nos enteramos de que William Shakespeare, el primer hombre en recibir la vacuna contra la covid-19 en Reino Unido, había fallecido a los 81 años y a causa de una enfermedad ajena al coronavirus.
La noticia no tardó en difundirse a través de los medios de comunicación y las redes sociales. Aunque, ciertamente, hubo quien no supo calcular los siglos de diferencia y atribuyó la literatura inglesa del escritor con el mismo nombre al recién fallecido. En este caso, una presentadora de noticias de la televisión argentina 26.
¿Qué son cuatro siglos de diferencia? Lo trae Alejo Schapire a Twitter.
Gracias por tanto, internet. pic.twitter.com/O4RpS1t1mH
— Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) May 28, 2021
Como era de esperar, la reacción de los tuiteros ha venido cargada con tanto humor como confusión tenía la presentadora.
Espero que esto le sirva de lección a los Italianos… que tendrían que cuidar mejor a Dante Alighieri
— César Linares ???? (@El_Pilarense) May 28, 2021
¿Se sabe si D. Miguel de Cervantes recibió ya la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca? pic.twitter.com/BAROzAZd0l
— Fran Rumbo ⚜️ (@rumbopropio) May 28, 2021
Pero vayamos a lo importante: ¿Colón, estará vacunado? Porque se lo nota bastante sano, pese a tener 570 años. pic.twitter.com/qrqeGSluD0
— Ezequiel ???? (@ezesota) May 28, 2021
Pasteur le aviso que no se vacunara ????????????no quieren escuchar a los expertos. https://t.co/7ZGFYA53MW
— ॐ Ðαռɪεໄ Қŭસռ™ #DesobedienciaCivil #AntiGlobalista (@JonLord3) May 28, 2021
Tolstoi se dió la Sputnik V, sólo primera dosis.
— Mónica Liberatori (@CodigoPeroncho) May 28, 2021
Su esposa, Anne Hathaway, rumbo al velorio.
Será muy íntimo y no habrá invitados. pic.twitter.com/81d27Bg7hd
— ℝ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@rostotona) May 28, 2021
Se lo ve bastante bien para tener 405 años pic.twitter.com/em8wn4sWWv
— LAUTARO (@lautarodv) May 28, 2021
Por suerte nos queda su obra. https://t.co/Dj10d5HBJB
— Macedonio della Vigilia ???? (@DevigiliaDonio) May 28, 2021
