SHAKESPEARE PRESENTADORA"Se le ve bastante bien para tener 405 años": el descacharrante vídeo en el que una presentadora confunde a Shakespeare con el primer vacunado en Reino Unido

Imagen de la presentadora de la cadena argentina. - TWITTER

Imagen de la presentadora de la cadena argentina. - TWITTER

Por

Este miércoles nos enteramos de que William Shakespeare, el primer hombre en recibir la vacuna contra la covid-19 en Reino Unido, había fallecido a los 81 años y a causa de una enfermedad ajena al coronavirus.

La noticia no tardó en difundirse a través de los medios de comunicación y las redes sociales. Aunque, ciertamente, hubo quien no supo calcular los siglos de diferencia y atribuyó la literatura inglesa del escritor con el mismo nombre al recién fallecido. En este caso, una presentadora de noticias de la televisión argentina 26.

¿Qué son cuatro siglos de diferencia? Lo trae Alejo Schapire a Twitter.

 

Como era de esperar, la reacción de los tuiteros ha venido cargada con tanto humor como confusión tenía la presentadora.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas