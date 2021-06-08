Twitter"Cae medio Internet pero la web de Renfe funciona. Siempre llevando la contraria": los tuiteros se toman a guasa el fallo global
Noticia de última hora: un fallo a nivel global ha provocado la caída de numerosas páginas web en todo el mundo.
– Se ha caído… el Interneeeeé… pic.twitter.com/jtTGVDicp3
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) June 8, 2021
Webs como Amazon, Twitch, Reddit, The New York Times, The Guardian, Financial Times, Le Monde, El País o la Cadena SER se han visto afectadas.
Ahora que ha petado internet, os imagino buscando un tutorial para abrir un libro.
— EL Largo (@LargoJavariega) June 8, 2021
Según Downdetector, el problema podría originarse en el proveedor estadounidense de servicios de computación Fastly.
El becario de Fastly después de dejar a todo el mundo sin Internet pic.twitter.com/rFhmYlAWbJ
— Alejandro ????️???????????? (@__Clipper) June 8, 2021
Los expertos ya están analizando el problema y sus repercusiones.
Manuela Carmena en la tele hablando de la caída de Internet comparándola con el telégrafo… ????
— Manu González (@manugonzalezmar) June 8, 2021
También se está especulando con qué ha podido fallar.
OK Diario: Errejón le mete una patada a un servidor y rompe el internet a nivel mundial
— Su Excelentísima Vicepresidenta (@callaquenoveo) June 8, 2021
Tras enterarse, los tuiteros se han tomado a guasa el fallo global.
Por qué estoy leyendo en Internet muchos comentarios sobre que no funciona Internet
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) June 8, 2021
Estos son algunos de sus mensajes:
Se cae medio Internet pero la web de Renfe funciona. Siempre llevando la contraria.
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) June 8, 2021
Sólo funcionan bien tres páginas webs, bienvenidos a Corea del Norte.
— Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) June 8, 2021
Ctrl… Alt… Sup… TAMPOCO!…
LETIIII QUE NO VA EL INTERNÉ pic.twitter.com/5zx5e4xcxw
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) June 8, 2021
@FacuDiazT Mensaje para el mundo pic.twitter.com/jaDAhBgCWV
— Daniel Ariza (@Sicopata77) June 8, 2021
*Se cae medio internet en todo el mundo*
— Twitch ES (@TwitchES) June 8, 2021
https://t.co/dyhJgcZ1wo pic.twitter.com/zwMlgHXP5R
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) June 8, 2021
– Hostias, ¡qué se ha caído!
– ¿Otra vez Internet?
– No, la abuela por las escaleras.
– Ah, qué susto.
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) June 8, 2021
Un saludo a la gente que entra a twitter solo cuando no le funciona whatsapp, instagram o las páginas web para ver si es un problema de su móvil o algo global.
— Enfermera Saturada ???? (@EnfrmraSaturada) June 8, 2021
La mitad de internet está caída, hora de hacer un nuevo sacrificio ????????????
— Camuflaje (@camuflaje) June 8, 2021
Twitch y Twitter con fallos de funcionamiento e Internet fallando de manera global
Yo: pic.twitter.com/UbKhLJAa8i
— Enjuto Mojamuto (@enjutomojamuto) June 8, 2021
Que no os engañen: Internet se ha caído porque han empezado a mandar los SMSs a los imputados del PP.
— Pipo BB8 | Libre (@PipoBB8) June 8, 2021
ACTUALIZACIÓN | La empresa Fastly, responsable del apagón informativo en internet, asegura que ha identificado el problema y que ya si eso se pondrán con ello en la Hora Valle.
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) June 8, 2021
Todo irá bien. *Internet ahora mismo* pic.twitter.com/czVvHOotF6
— Spin España (@SpinEspana) June 8, 2021
