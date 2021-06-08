Twitter"Cae medio Internet pero la web de Renfe funciona. Siempre llevando la contraria": los tuiteros se toman a guasa el fallo global

Noticia de última hora: un fallo a nivel global ha provocado la caída de numerosas páginas web en todo el mundo.

Webs como Amazon, Twitch, Reddit, The New York Times, The Guardian, Financial Times, Le Monde, El País o la Cadena SER se han visto afectadas.

Según Downdetector, el problema podría originarse en el proveedor estadounidense de servicios de computación Fastly.

Los expertos ya están analizando el problema y sus repercusiones.

También se está especulando con qué ha podido fallar.

Tras enterarse, los tuiteros se han tomado a guasa el fallo global.

Estos son algunos de sus mensajes:

