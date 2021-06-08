Por Tremending

Noticia de última hora: un fallo a nivel global ha provocado la caída de numerosas páginas web en todo el mundo.

Webs como Amazon, Twitch, Reddit, The New York Times, The Guardian, Financial Times, Le Monde, El País o la Cadena SER se han visto afectadas.

Ahora que ha petado internet, os imagino buscando un tutorial para abrir un libro. — EL Largo (@LargoJavariega) June 8, 2021

Según Downdetector, el problema podría originarse en el proveedor estadounidense de servicios de computación Fastly.

El becario de Fastly después de dejar a todo el mundo sin Internet pic.twitter.com/rFhmYlAWbJ — Alejandro ????️‍???????????? (@__Clipper) June 8, 2021

Los expertos ya están analizando el problema y sus repercusiones.

Manuela Carmena en la tele hablando de la caída de Internet comparándola con el telégrafo… ???? — Manu González (@manugonzalezmar) June 8, 2021

También se está especulando con qué ha podido fallar.

OK Diario: Errejón le mete una patada a un servidor y rompe el internet a nivel mundial — Su Excelentísima Vicepresidenta (@callaquenoveo) June 8, 2021

Tras enterarse, los tuiteros se han tomado a guasa el fallo global.

Por qué estoy leyendo en Internet muchos comentarios sobre que no funciona Internet — El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) June 8, 2021

Estos son algunos de sus mensajes:

Se cae medio Internet pero la web de Renfe funciona. Siempre llevando la contraria. — Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) June 8, 2021

Sólo funcionan bien tres páginas webs, bienvenidos a Corea del Norte. — Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) June 8, 2021

Ctrl… Alt… Sup… TAMPOCO!…

LETIIII QUE NO VA EL INTERNÉ pic.twitter.com/5zx5e4xcxw — Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) June 8, 2021

*Se cae medio internet en todo el mundo* — Twitch ES (@TwitchES) June 8, 2021

– Hostias, ¡qué se ha caído!

– ¿Otra vez Internet?

– No, la abuela por las escaleras.

– Ah, qué susto. — Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) June 8, 2021

Un saludo a la gente que entra a twitter solo cuando no le funciona whatsapp, instagram o las páginas web para ver si es un problema de su móvil o algo global. — Enfermera Saturada ???? (@EnfrmraSaturada) June 8, 2021

La mitad de internet está caída, hora de hacer un nuevo sacrificio ???????????? — Camuflaje (@camuflaje) June 8, 2021

Twitch y Twitter con fallos de funcionamiento e Internet fallando de manera global

Yo: pic.twitter.com/UbKhLJAa8i — Enjuto Mojamuto (@enjutomojamuto) June 8, 2021

Que no os engañen: Internet se ha caído porque han empezado a mandar los SMSs a los imputados del PP. — Pipo BB8 | Libre (@PipoBB8) June 8, 2021

ACTUALIZACIÓN | La empresa Fastly, responsable del apagón informativo en internet, asegura que ha identificado el problema y que ya si eso se pondrán con ello en la Hora Valle. — Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) June 8, 2021

Todo irá bien. *Internet ahora mismo* pic.twitter.com/czVvHOotF6 — Spin España (@SpinEspana) June 8, 2021