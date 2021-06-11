SOLIDARIDADRecupera 62 currículums de la basura y encuentra trabajo a catorce personas

Quien pensara que los milagros vienen del cielo no pensó que pudieran estar en una bolsa de basura y si no que se lo digan al concejal de Porto Alegre, en Brasil. Catorce personas han encontrado un nuevo empleo gracias a él, Kaká D’avila, que repartió 62 currículums encontrados en la basura.

El concejal se encontró los currículums tirados por una empresa a la basura y decidió guardárselos, para darles una nueva oportunidad."¡Absurdo! ¡Esta semana encontré 62 currículums en la basura de la calle! ¡Falta de respeto a los desempleados!", escribió indignado en su cuenta de Instagram.

Debido al mal estado de los currículums, el concejal los volvió a hacer de nuevo."Para valorar cada uno de ellos, creé este ‘Currículum joyero’. Y así es como voy a las empresas para distribuir estos currículums", explica Kaka D’avila.

"Él acaba de recibir la noticia de que ha sido contratado", cuenta Kaká D’avila.

