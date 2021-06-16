DC ComicsCensuran un ‘cunnilingus’ de Batman a Catwoman en la serie de ‘Harley Quinn’: "Los héroes no hacen eso"
Los guionistas de la serie Harley Quinn plantearon una escena en la que Batman realizara sexo oral a Catwoman en la tercera temporada. Sin embargo, esta idea fue descartada al instante, según relata Justin Halpern —creador de la serie junto a Patrick Schumacker—.
En un reportaje de Variety sobre las series de superhéroes más revolucionarias, se recoge esta censura por parte de DC Comics —empresa de Warner Bros. Entertainment—.
"Planeamos un momento en que Batman iba a practicarle un cunnilingus a Catwoman. Y DC dijo: ‘No puedes hacer eso. No puedes hacer eso en absoluto"", afirmó Halpern.
"Decían: ‘Los héroes no hacen eso’. Así que respondimos: ‘¿Estáis diciendo que los héroes son amantes egoístas?’. Y contestaron: ‘No, es que vendemos juguetes sobre esos héroes. Es difícil vender un juguete si Batman hace eso"", añadió.
En las redes sociales, esta censura ha sido muy criticada.
"los heroes no hacen eso". Batman y Catwoman teniendo relaciones en una azotea cubierta de diamantes robados pic.twitter.com/NHpApBCwRn
— Jotamaro 藤原とうふ店 (@Jmaro723) June 15, 2021
Es verdad, los héroes no comen coños. Los héroes consiguen que te corras comiéndote el coño. Súperheroe es ya si también sabe hacer squirts. No todos los hombres son capaces de tamañas hazañas.
— Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) June 15, 2021
Batman: *quiere comerle el coño a Catwoman*
DC: pic.twitter.com/MO6mc7Y873
— Mario vas Normandy (@UncertainWoof) June 15, 2021
DC: Batman no puede hacerle sexo oral a catwoman en la serie animada de #HarleyQuinn
Batman con Barbara Gordon pic.twitter.com/vLCFKZuqtb
— Black news (@blacknews_16) June 15, 2021
