"Desde parvulario en España, pero para ‘Marca’ soy una ucraniana con pasaporte español": el enfado de la jugadora de ping pong Galia Dvorak

Galia Dvorak, jugadora de ping pong y seleccionada para representar a España en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, ha hecho público su enfado con el diario Marca después de ser presentada en una noticia como "ucraniana con pasaporte español".

La jugadora, clasificada para los que serán sus cuartos juegos olímpicos, puso un tuit desde su cuenta personal que no tardó en hacerse viral.

"Siete veces campeona de España, 4 veces olímpica, más de 20 años en la selección, escolarizada desde parvulario en España, mis padres son españoles desde hace años… Pero para Marca soy una ucraniana con pasaporte español. Tócate las narices", asevera en el tuit.

Algunos usuarios dudaban de su versión de los hechos, a los que llegó a contestar de forma contundente. "No tengo doble nacionalidad ni ninguna historia de esas", dice en relación a la información publicada en el diario deportivo.

Si tengo DNI, es imposible ser español y no tenerlo. No soy ucraniana (no tengo doble nacionalidad ni ninguna historia de esas). Alguna pregunta más señor?

— Galia Dvorak (@galiadvorak) June 20, 2021