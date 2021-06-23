RufiánEl zasca de Rufián a Casado en su respuesta a Sánchez: "Esto es lo que pasa cuando a uno le regalan un máster"
El portavoz de ERC Gabriel Rufián interviene este miércoles en la sesión de control al Gobierno-Rodrigo Jiménez/ EFE
Gabriel Rufián ha aprovechado la sesión de control para interpelar al Gobierno sobre los planes del mismo tras la concesión de los indultos a los presos del procés para lanzarle un dardo a Pablo Casado después de que éste se refiriera a la medida de gracia como "inconstitucional".
"Usted ha calificado los indultos de inconstitucionales. No se lo sabe: artículo 62 de la Constitución. ¿Lo ven? Esto es lo que pasa cuando a uno le regalan un máster, que no se sabe la lección", ha ironizado el portavoz de ERC provocando carcajadas en la sesión de este miércoles.
Un giro de guión que se ha llevado los elogios y aplausos de muchos en las redes sociales:
Rufian Iba a responder a Sanchez pero en un giro ‘inedperado’ guión el Zasca se lo lleva puesto Casado. Brutal pic.twitter.com/w3XODPw1Uh
— Sayonara (@Sayo_P75) June 23, 2021
Gabriel Rufián dando microclase de constitucionalismo a Pablo Casado. "Esto es lo que pasa cuando te regalan el máster".
— Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) June 23, 2021
Rufián enseñando a Casado lo que dice la Constitución.
Enorme @gabrielrufian ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NjjTahFYOv
— Ana ???? (@Zapatista72) June 23, 2021
Rufián Vs Casado
Casado K.O. en el primer asalto. pic.twitter.com/DkXB9SD52y
— Antifa Kidd???? (@AntifaKidd) June 23, 2021
Pablo Casado máster regalado, Gabriel Rufián ????????#SesionDeControl pic.twitter.com/1Q8EIZCMkd
— ????️???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????️???? (@dsegoviaatienza) June 23, 2021
