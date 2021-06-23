RufiánEl zasca de Rufián a Casado en su respuesta a Sánchez: "Esto es lo que pasa cuando a uno le regalan un máster"

El portavoz de ERC Gabriel Rufián interviene este miércoles en la sesión de control al Gobierno-Rodrigo Jiménez/ EFE

Gabriel Rufián ha aprovechado la sesión de control para interpelar al Gobierno sobre los planes del mismo tras la concesión de los indultos a los presos del procés para lanzarle un dardo a Pablo Casado después de que éste se refiriera a la medida de gracia como "inconstitucional".

"Usted ha calificado los indultos de inconstitucionales. No se lo sabe: artículo 62 de la Constitución. ¿Lo ven? Esto es lo que pasa cuando a uno le regalan un máster, que no se sabe la lección", ha ironizado el portavoz de ERC provocando carcajadas en la sesión de este miércoles.

