El aplaudido alegato a favor de la eutanasia del magistrado Joaquim Bosch: "Es más importante que la libertad de tomar una cerveza cuando podíamos contagiar a los demás"

El magistrado y jurista Joaquim Bosch. / Al Rojo Vivo

Este alegato a favor de la eutanasia del magistrado Joaquim Bosch se ha hecho viral. "La ley de muerte digna es un enorme avance para la libertad", ha dicho el juez en Al Rojo Vivo, de laSexta.

"Eso es más importante que la libertad de tomar una cerveza cuando podíamos contagiar a los demás", ha escrito Joaquim Bosh en Twitter.

El portavoz territorial de Jueces y Juezas para la Democracia en la Comunitat Valenciana deja claro en el vídeo que nadie debe "imponer sus dogmas a quien libremente desea morir de la manera que estima oportuna, en este contexto de graves padecimientos".

