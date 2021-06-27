ABC"No sólo blanquea, además hace caja del fascismo": críticas a ‘ABC’ por publicar propaganda xenófoba y antieuropea de Viktor Orbán
El diario Abc ha publicado una página de publicidad (mejor dicho, de propaganda) del Gobierno de Hungría.
En ella, el primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orbán, se despacha a gusto contra la Unión Europea y contra los migrantes.
"Nos amenazan la inmigración en masa y las pandemias", escribe el dirigente húngaro, reconocido racista y xenófobo.
Tanto el periódico Abc como el propio Viktor Orbán han sido duramente criticados en Twitter.
Viktor Orbán, el despota #ultranacionalista primer Ministro de Hungría, ha publicado una página completa en un periódico español para lavar su imagen #fascista.
¿Se imaginan en cuál? ????
Pista: felicitó el cumpleaños a Adolf Hitler. ????
Nota: He borrado el contenido de la página. pic.twitter.com/bw9uJaqkwx
— JOSÉ CÁMARA ✍️????????✊♀️???? (@EscritorJCamara) June 26, 2021
Hoy el Gobierno húngaro paga una página en ABC para hacer propaganda anti europea y anti democrática.
En ella, compara a los migrantes con una pandemia sanitaria. Esta deriva iliberal de Hungría es incompatible con los valores de la Unión Europea. Si esto es así, que se vayan. pic.twitter.com/JtB482rlxH
— Ibán García (@Ibangarciadb) June 26, 2021
Tengo entendido que ABC publica hoy un anuncio del idiota de Viktor Orban con el que podéis envolver el bocadillo o limpiaros el culo. Como prefiráis. pic.twitter.com/NFdCSWKxYE
— Forestlive ????????????️???? (@forestlive) June 26, 2021
El ABC no sólo blanquea, además hace caja del fascismo, publicando una página completa de publicidad xenófoba de Viktor Orban, primer ministro de Hungría. pic.twitter.com/4yzpGKIa6J
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) June 26, 2021
Viktor Orbán ha pagado toda una página en el ABC para colar propaganda, la que se viene es jodidísima. pic.twitter.com/4JKmauGSyu
— Bernat Castro ???????? (@Berlustinho) June 27, 2021
