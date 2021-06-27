ABC"No sólo blanquea, además hace caja del fascismo": críticas a ‘ABC’ por publicar propaganda xenófoba y antieuropea de Viktor Orbán

Página de publicidad en el diario 'ABC' pagada por el Gobierno de Vicktor Orbán. / REUTERS

El diario Abc ha publicado una página de publicidad (mejor dicho, de propaganda) del Gobierno de Hungría.

En ella, el primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orbán, se despacha a gusto contra la Unión Europea y contra los migrantes.

"Nos amenazan la inmigración en masa y las pandemias", escribe el dirigente húngaro, reconocido racista y xenófobo.

Tanto el periódico Abc como el propio Viktor Orbán han sido duramente criticados en Twitter.

